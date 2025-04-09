On Which Date Is Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol’s Iconic DDLJ Statue Getting Unveiled In London?

Alongside SRK and Kajol, the film featured a stellar cast including Amrish Puri and Farida Jalal. DDLJ remains one of the longest-running films in Indian cinema history and is widely regarded as one of Bollywood's most influential love stories.

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol's Iconic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Pose To Be Immortalised As Statue In London

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s iconic 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) has achieved a remarkable milestone nearly three decades after its release. The film is now the first Indian movie to receive a bronze statue at Leicester Square in London, marking a major international recognition.

DDLJ’s Signature Pose to Be Immortalised

The statue will feature the legendary pose of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, capturing the essence of DDLJ’s timeless romance.

This commemorative artwork will be part of the ‘Scenes in the Square’ movie trail, joining statues of global cinematic icons such as Harry Potter, Laurel & Hardy, and Gene Kelly.

It will be installed on the eastern terrace outside the Odeon Cinema during Spring 2025, officially kicking off the film’s 30th anniversary celebrations which falls on October 30, 2025.

Celebrating 30 Years of DDLJ’s Legacy

DDLJ, directed by Aditya Chopra, released on October 20, 1995, and quickly became a cultural phenomenon. The film’s romantic storyline, memorable music, and iconic dialogues helped it win hearts across the globe.

Filming locations in London included Tower Bridge, King’s Cross Station, Hyde Park, and Horseguards Avenue, now forever tied to Bollywood’s cinematic history.

Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, expressed his pride in DDLJ being honoured internationally. In an official statement, he said,

“When Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was released 30 years ago, it revolutionized Indian cinema. The love it received globally continues today. This statue is not only a tribute to our superstars but also a reflection of the film’s global appeal and the bridge it builds between cultures through cinema.”

DDLJ’s Cast and Cultural Impact

Alongside SRK and Kajol, the film featured a stellar cast including Amrish Puri and Farida Jalal. DDLJ remains one of the longest-running films in Indian cinema history and is widely regarded as one of Bollywood’s most influential love stories.