Singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has yet another winner, this time 16-year-old Ishita Vishwakarma who took a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh and a brand new car along with the winner’s trophy. She beat fellow singers Sahil Solanki, Tanmay Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Pandit, Sonu Gill and Aslam Abdul Majeed to emerge victoriously. The first and second runner-ups were Tanmay Chaturvedi and Sonu Gill respectively. The grand finale had Kangana Ranaut and Ankita Lokhande as the chief guests who were there to promote their movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

Ishita’s singing skills were always a talking point and hence made her judges’ favourite contestant. In fact, in guest episodes, the 16-year-old managed to receive compliments from various celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan. The actor told her had that she has a successful career ahead. The highlight among all guest episodes was actress Sara Ali Khan’s gesture when she made her mother and actor Amrita Singh listen to Ishita’s singing over the phone.

Ishita, who is the winner of the 27th season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa was the youngest contestant on the show. She is a native of Madhya Pradesh whose family also has a background in singing. She was part of Team Shekhar. And not to forget, Ishita was also competing against her mother in the show who was also one of the contestants. The 2018 winner was once a contestant of Sa Re Ga Ma Li’l Champs 6 as well. The oldest running singing reality show was launched last year in October 2018 and was hosted by Aditya Narayan. The judges’ panel comprised Shekhar Ravijani Wajid Khan, Richa Sharma (replaced Sona Mohapatra).

