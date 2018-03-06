Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor finally broke his silence after his step-mother Sridevi's demise as he shared a heart-touching quote on his Instagram profile. He added, 'One day at a time..' as the caption of the quote . Earlier, Arjun's sister Anshula Kapoor had expressed her grief in a similar quote, where she had also shut the trolls for abusing her step sisters Jahnvi and Khushi Kapoor. Arjun Kapoor is currently shooting for his upcoming film 'Namastey England' with Parineeti Chopra.

As the Kapoor family along with millions of fans try to overcome the massive pain of losing Sridevi, her step-son and Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has finally broken his silence on social media. Despite maintaining a cordial distance from Sridevi for a really long time, Arjun and her sister Anshula stood like a rock beside their father Boney Kapoor and their step-sisters Janhvi and Khushi in times of mourning and loss. On Tuesday, Arjun expressed his grief by sharing a quote by writer R.M. Drake that read, “You’re brave because life gives you every reason to want to give up and still, you rise, you pick yourself up and carry on, “ with the caption, “One day at a time…”

Earlier, Arjun’s sister Anshula Kapoor had shared a quote on her Instagram profile that read, “No matter how chaotic it is, wildflowers will still spring up in the middle of nowhere.” She further added, “Strong willed, they dare to blossom & hold their own, spreading their beauty wherever the wind takes them. Wildflowers dare greatly.” When a troll tried to abuse Jahnvi and Khushi, Anshula slammed the troll and replied, “Hi, I’m requesting you to refrain from using abusive language especially towards my sisters, I do not appreciate it and have therefore deleted your comments. While I am grateful for your passion and love for bhai and me, just a small correction – I was never working outside India. Let’s please spread joy and good vibes. Thank you for the love.”

In the public statement issued by Boney Kapoor, he also thanked his kids Arjun and Anshula Kapoor for their constant support in times of loss and sadness. “I am blessed to have the support and love of Arjun and Anshula, who have been such pillars of strength for myself, Khushi and Janhvi. Together, as a family we have tried to face this unbearable loss,” he said. When Arjun Kapoor had been earlier questioned about his equation with Jahnvi and Khushi, he had said, “We don’t really meet and spend time together, so it doesn’t really exist.” On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is currently shooting for Namaste England co-starring Parineeti Chopra. Namaste England is scheduled to hit the screens on December 7th, 2018.

