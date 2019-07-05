One Day Justice Delivered movie review: Anupam Kher, Esha Gupta and Kumud Mishra starrer One Day Justice Delivered has finally released and is making headlines for all the right reasons. The film is directed by Ashok Nanda and is produced by Ketan Patel, Kamlesh Singh Kushwaha and Swati Singh.

One Day Justice Delivered movie review: Anupam Kher, Esha Gupta and Kumud Mishra starrer One Day Justice Delivered has finally released today and is garnering mixed reviews from the audience as well as critics. The action thriller film is written by Alaukik Rahi and is helmed by Ashok Nanda. Though the film has astonished the fans with the never seen before looks of the actors somehow the actors failed to do justice with the plot of the film.

In the film, Anupam Kher appears in the role of a retired judge Tyagi who has a weird retirement plan. After fulfilling all the family responsibilities, Anupam Kher decides to torture those who he couldn’t punish while he was the judge by making them confess their misdeeds under pressure.

Overall, the story of the film is quite interesting but the thing which lacks completely is proper direction especially in the first half. Though all the characters especially Anupam Kher in the role of a judge is quite promising, it is the execution which is clumsy from the first scene till the last. Further, it is the entry of Bollywood star Esha Gupta in the role of a cop which lifts up the film a little.

Film critic Shubra Gupta gave the film 0.5 stars in her review. She quoted that though Anupam Kher tries his best to bring conviction in the film by changing his body language and accent but he fails to do so due to lack of proper execution.

Film critic Archika Khurana gave 2.5 stars to the film in her review and revealed that the music of the film is easily forgettable as there no song in the film which makes it more interesting rather than the title track On Day which is sung by Usha Uthup. Though the film starts on a good note, it soon emerges as a normal affair.

