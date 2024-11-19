Home
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
One Hill Actor Paul Tead Dies At 35, Battling Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer

Actor Paul Teal has died at the age of 35 in a hospital in Raleigh, NC, after seven months of battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Emilia Torello, his fiancee, confirmed that Paul was diagnosed back in April with stage 4 neuroendocrine pancreatic cancer.

Close ones share news with Grief

“He was the most talented man I’ve ever met. When he set his mind to something, there was no stopping him. He was the most diligent and dedicated person. I truly believed with all of my heart that he would come out the other side of this because of those traits. That’s what makes this loss even more tragic.”

In a heartfelt statement, Teal’s representatives at STW Talent Agency wrote, “His exceptional talent and kind spirit touched the hearts of everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. The void he leaves behind will be deeply felt.”

His fiancee, Emilia Torello, shared this news with extreme grief on instagram, and wrote, “Paul, you were my soulmate, my soon-to-be husband, my rock, and my future. You filled my lungs with laughter, my stomach with butterflies, and my heart with love. You were taken too soon, in a battle that you fought bravely without fail.”

“While a part of me died with you, I promise to fight to find joy in life as hard as you fought to live every single day. The world is lucky to have even had a moment with Paul Teal, and I am the luckiest person in it because I got to call you mine. I will love you forever,” she said.

Paul Teal’s Acting Career

Paul was known for his role of Josh Avery in The CW’s One Tree Hill seventh season. He further appeared in Adrian Lyne’s psychological thriller Deep Water in 2022, starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, and appeared in the upcoming film Lilly, opposite Patricia Clarkson. Teal is also recurrent in several hit television series, such as Good Behavior, Dynasty, The Walking Dead, Outer Banks, The Staircase, and George and Tammy. In a moment during the battle with cancer, Paul also filmed a brand new series for Starz, “The Hunting Wives.”

cancer ONE HILL ACTOR PAUL TEAL
