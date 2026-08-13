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Home > Entertainment News > ‘One More Baby?’ Ahaan Panday’s Hilarious Reaction To Sister Alanna’s Second Pregnancy Has Fans In Splits

‘One More Baby?’ Ahaan Panday’s Hilarious Reaction To Sister Alanna’s Second Pregnancy Has Fans In Splits

Alanna Panday is expecting her second child with husband Ivor McCray, and her pregnancy announcement has already given fans a glimpse of the Panday family’s playful side. Ahaan Panday’s hilarious reaction has now become the highlight of her latest vlog.

Alanna Panday’s Pregnancy (Photo:X)
Alanna Panday’s Pregnancy (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-08-13 17:08 IST

Alanna Panday’s pregnancy announcement came with plenty of love, but it was her brother Ahaan Panday’s completely unfiltered reaction that stole the show. The influencer and entrepreneur recently revealed that she and husband Ivor McCray are expecting their second child, and a new vlog captures how her family and friends reacted to the news.

Ahaan Panday Had One Question: ‘One More Baby?’

In the video, Alanna invites her mother Deanne Panday and Ahaan to her home, where they meet her first child, River. She then gives them a framed sonogram bearing the words “coming soon”. But with everyone busy doting on River, the announcement initially goes unnoticed. Once Alanna points them towards the frame, Deanne realises what it means and excitedly shows it to Ahaan.

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His immediate response? “One more baby?” The actor later joked about his sister’s growing family, saying, “Dude, you’re just popping out babies.” The exchange quickly became one of the most amusing moments in the vlog.

Deanne & Ahaan’s Reaction
by u/Adorable_Rabbit9341 in Ahneet2

Ananya Panday Says She Had Already Guessed The Pregnancy

Alanna also shared the news with close friends, including cousin Ananya Panday. Interestingly, Ananya claimed she had already suspected that Alanna was pregnant. “I knew it,” she said, recalling that she had recently asked Alanna if she was pregnant, only for her sister to respond by asking whether Ananya was calling her fat.

The reactions have since sparked plenty of affectionate comments online, with fans particularly entertained by the siblings’ easygoing equation.

Alanna And Ivor Are Expecting Their Second Child

Alanna married Ivor McCray in an intimate Hindu wedding ceremony in Mumbai in March 2023. The couple welcomed their first child, son River, in 2024. Announcing her second pregnancy on Instagram, Alanna shared a dreamy video featuring herself, Ivor and River. She eventually revealed her baby bump, while River sweetly hugged his mother.

The couple also shared a picture of their sonogram with “coming soon” written across it. Alanna captioned the announcement simply: “one more to love.” With River preparing to become a big brother, the Panday family is clearly getting ready for another new arrival — and judging by Ahaan’s reaction, he is already prepared to keep the jokes coming.

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‘One More Baby?’ Ahaan Panday’s Hilarious Reaction To Sister Alanna’s Second Pregnancy Has Fans In Splits
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‘One More Baby?’ Ahaan Panday’s Hilarious Reaction To Sister Alanna’s Second Pregnancy Has Fans In Splits
‘One More Baby?’ Ahaan Panday’s Hilarious Reaction To Sister Alanna’s Second Pregnancy Has Fans In Splits
‘One More Baby?’ Ahaan Panday’s Hilarious Reaction To Sister Alanna’s Second Pregnancy Has Fans In Splits
‘One More Baby?’ Ahaan Panday’s Hilarious Reaction To Sister Alanna’s Second Pregnancy Has Fans In Splits

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