One Nears Rs 100 Crore, One Struggles To Reach Rs 50 Crore: The Paradise Vs The Vvaan Box Office Explained

Two major films arrived in theatres within a day of each other, setting up an interesting box-office clash between Nani’s The Paradise and Sidharth Malhotra’s The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest. However, less than a week into their theatrical runs, the two films have taken noticeably different routes at the box office. While The Paradise has already entered the Rs 100 crore India net club, The Vvaan is approaching the Rs 50 crore mark in India gross collections. The comparison needs to be read carefully because the latest reports for the two films use different collection metrics.

The Paradise, directed by Srikanth Odela, released on September 24. The Vvaan, directed by Karthik Gattamneni, arrived on September 25. Despite the one-day release gap, Nani’s film has built a considerably larger domestic total so far.

How Much Has The Paradise Earned At The Box Office?

The Paradise has delivered a strong opening week in India. According to the latest reported figures, the film reached Rs 100.06 crore in India net by Day 6, officially crossing the Rs 100 crore milestone. The figure comes after the film added Rs 4.62 crore on Day 5, taking its India net total to Rs 96.72 crore at that stage. The film had already established considerable momentum during its opening weekend. On Day 3, The Paradise collected Rs 15.25 crore in India net, taking its cumulative domestic net collection to Rs 76.40 crore.

The film stars Nani in the lead and is directed by Srikanth Odela. Its opening-week performance has remained strong despite mixed reactions around the film.

How Much Has The Vvaan Earned So Far?

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest opened in theatres on September 25. According to the latest report from NDTV Profit, The Vvaan had reached Rs 48.50 crore in India gross by Day 5, with the final Day 5 figure still awaited at the time of reporting. The film had earned Rs 8.84 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 12.82 crore on Day 2 and Rs 16.67 crore on Day 3. Its Day 4 collection stood at Rs 5.78 crore, while Day 5 was reported at Rs 4.39 crore gross so far.

Another tracker, Sacnilk, reports the film’s India net figures on a different basis. Its Day 3 India net total was reported at Rs 33.25 crore, after the film earned Rs 8 crore, Rs 11 crore and Rs 14 crore on its first three days, respectively.

The Paradise Vs The Vvaan: How Big Is The Gap?

This is where the comparison becomes striking. The Paradise has crossed Rs 100 crore in India net, while The Vvaan is around Rs 48.50 crore in India gross according to the latest available report. Since net and gross collections are different accounting measures, the two figures should not be treated as an exact like-for-like gap.

Still, the broader box-office picture is clear: Nani’s film has accumulated substantially more domestic business during the opening phase of its theatrical run. The release-date difference also matters. The Paradise arrived on September 24, giving it one additional day in theatres. The Vvaan opened a day later on September 25. Even after accounting for that difference, however, the two films have displayed very different collection trajectories.

What Happened During The Vvaan Opening Weekend?

One of the more interesting aspects of The Vvaan’s run has been its growth over the opening weekend. The film started with Rs 8 crore net on Day 1, before rising to Rs 11 crore on Day 2. It then recorded its biggest day of the opening weekend with Rs 14 crore on Day 3, taking its India net total to Rs 33.25 crore.

That growth gave the film a strong weekend push. However, its collections dropped after the weekend, with the latest reports showing a considerably lower Day 4 figure and another slowdown on Day 5.

Why Is The Paradise Ahead Of The Vvaan?

The two films are also targeting somewhat different audience spaces. The Paradise is a Telugu-led action drama featuring Nani and has been particularly strong in the Telugu-speaking markets. Its Day 3 report, for instance, showed Andhra Pradesh and Telangana contributing Rs 13.50 crore out of the film’s Rs 15.25 crore India net for that day.

The Vvaan, meanwhile, is a Hindi fantasy thriller built around folklore, mythology and supernatural elements. The film follows Sidharth Malhotra’s character as he returns to his ancestral village and becomes involved with a mysterious force connected to a forbidden forest. The difference in language markets, genre positioning and audience base therefore forms an important part of the box-office comparison.

What Happens Next For The Paradise And The Vvaan?

For The Paradise, the immediate milestone is maintaining its momentum after crossing Rs 100 crore India net. The film has already established a sizeable opening-week total, but weekday performance will determine how strongly it continues into its second weekend. For The Vvaan, the focus will be on whether it can sustain the momentum it displayed during its opening weekend. Its rise from Rs 8 crore on Day 1 to Rs 14 crore on Day 3 showed that the film was able to grow through the weekend. The next test is whether that audience interest can translate into stronger collections through the weekdays.

For now, the box-office comparison has produced a clear contrast: Nani’s The Paradise has already crossed the Rs 100 crore India net milestone, while Sidharth Malhotra’s The Vvaan is approaching Rs 50 crore in reported India gross collections. The films arrived just a day apart, but their first-week theatrical journeys have been markedly different.

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