One Party, One Slap, Gunshots At Midnight: What Happened Between Shatrughan Sinha And Sanjay Khan?

The older generation of Bollywood is filled with tales of rivalries that extended way past the screen. However, very few stories are as dramatic as that of the fight between actors Shatrughan Sinha and Sanjay Khan, which apparently erupted from an argument at a party and then escalated to gunfire and police intervention.

This story, which supposedly occurred in either the 1970s or 1980s, surfaced again in interviews years after. One of the veterans of Bollywood, Ranjeet, explained how the entire event took place and how he managed to stop it from becoming a legal battle. Another veteran of Bollywood, actor Bob Christo, revealed other details about this event in his book, Flashback: My Life and Times in Bollywood and Beyond.

What Started The Fight Between Shatrughan Sinha And Sanjay Khan?

According to Ranjeet’s account in an interview with Vickey Lalwani, the confrontation began at a party attended by several members of the film industry. Ranjeet recalled being told that Shatrughan Sinha touched or pinched Sanjay Khan’s cheek, a gesture that reportedly angered Khan. Sanjay allegedly responded by slapping Sinha. Reena Roy, who was associated with Sinha at the time, also became involved in the argument, further escalating tensions.

The disagreement eventually moved outside the party. Rather than remaining an isolated clash between two actors, the confrontation reportedly developed into a much bigger dispute involving their associates. Ranjeet was not an eyewitness to the initial altercation, and his account of how it began was based on what he was told.

How Did The Bollywood Feud Allegedly Escalate Into Gunfire?

Ranjeet recalled that he was at home with his girlfriend when he heard gunshots. He said he waited for the people involved to leave before taking her home. According to his recollection, Sinha’s associates fired shots into the air and later went to Sanjay Khan’s residence, where more shots were allegedly fired.

When Ranjeet returned home, he found Khan there. Khan was reportedly furious and wanted to file a police complaint over the incident. Ranjeet said he encouraged Khan to resolve the matter privately rather than allow it to become a public legal confrontation. Khan was reportedly willing to consider that option if Sinha apologised.

The details of the alleged gunfire come from retrospective accounts; they should not be confused with an independently verified reconstruction of every event that night.

Why Did The Police Arrive At Ranjeet’s House?

Ranjeet recalled attempting to bring the two sides together at his residence to settle the dispute. However, the situation took another turn when police arrived. According to his account, Khan had contacted the police because he believed the group had gathered to harm him. Ranjeet said he tried to explain the situation and persuade Khan to come over so the matter could be discussed.

He later learnt that Sinha and filmmaker Prakash Mehra had been taken to the Santa Cruz police station. Ranjeet also recalled that veteran actor Dilip Kumar intervened to help resolve the dispute. The next day’s newspaper coverage reportedly described the episode in dramatic terms, including the claim that a murder plot had been planned at Ranjeet’s residence.

What Did Bob Christo Reveal About The Shatrughan Sinha-Sanjay Khan Feud?

Bob Christo’s autobiography offers another account of the episode and its aftermath. In an extract published by Rediff, Christo recalled receiving a call from Khan at around 5 am. Khan asked him to bring “Betsy”, their code word for a gun. Christo wrote that Khan told him shots had been fired near his bungalow and that at least two shots had been fired outside the front gate.

Christo also recalled that they collected spent bullet casings and handed them to the police. He wrote that they later sought advice from Dilip Kumar and that the matter was eventually settled after discussions involving senior members of the film industry. His memoir also states that Subhash Ghai spent a day in lock-up before being bailed out. However, Ranjeet’s later account has been reported as distinguishing between being taken to a police station and being jailed. The precise circumstances of Ghai’s detention therefore require careful attribution.

How Did Shatrughan Sinha Get The Nickname ‘Shotgun’?

Shatrughan Sinha became widely associated with the nickname “Shotgun”. Christo’s memoir connected the nickname to the reported gunfire episode, while also noting Sinha’s rapid-fire dialogue delivery as another explanation. The anecdote has since become part of the stories told about Bollywood’s more volatile era, when disagreements between prominent personalities could reportedly draw in friends, filmmakers and other industry veterans.

There is, however, an important distinction between the versions told years later and a fully documented account of the incident. The recollections provide a glimpse into the feud, but not every detail has been independently established.

Are Shatrughan Sinha And Sanjay Khan Still On Bad Terms?

In an interview reported in August 2025, Sanjay Khan’s son Zayed Khan said that the two actors were good friends despite their past confrontation. Zayed explained that he had grown up hearing stories about the period and described it as a very different era in the film industry. His remarks suggested that the old dispute did not necessarily define the actors’ relationship in later years.

What began, according to these recollections, as a party disagreement eventually became one of Bollywood’s enduring behind-the-scenes stories, remembered for the alleged slap, reported gunfire and the industry veterans who stepped in to settle the matter.

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