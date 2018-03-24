Actor and Fitness enthusiast Mandira Bedi will be featuring in the latest episode of MTV Troll Police hosted by Zareen Khan. Speaking about online trolling, Mandira said that online trolling feels like an assault and over the years she has realised that Indian men are cowards. She further added that on one hand there are women who call her an inspiration and on the other she receives body shaming comments by men.

From shining on the silver screen to being a fitness inspiration for young girls, Mandira Bedi has carved out a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. With the tag of being a celebrity, comes a myriad of judgment as well as hate comments and Mandira is no exception to it. The 45-year-old actor, who recently featured on MTV Troll Police, told a leading news agency that online trolling feels like an assault and she has realised that Indian men are cowards.

“I had enough cases of men judging me for entering their territory but it was largely face to face, so I had a chance to give it back to them. Now things have changed because with social media, anonymity comes to their rescue. But what I have experienced over these years is that Indian men are cowards. Usually, I don’t pay attention to such comments because on one hand I have women who call me their inspiration and on the other hand I have body shaming comments by men,” she said.

She further added, “Even though I prefer to ignore it but at times, it is very disturbing to read such comments especially with the kind of language trolls use. It feels like an assault. The behaviour of these trolls is stemming from the poor upbringing where women are objectified and confined inside the four walls.” On Saturday, Mandira also shared the promo of the show on her Instagram profile, where she can be seen teaching a lesson to one of her trolls. Earlier hosted by Rannvijay Singha, MTV Troll Police will now be hosted by Zareen Khan since the former is currently busy shooting for Roadies Xtreme.

