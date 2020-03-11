Online TRP report: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has grabbed the 1st spot in Online TRP report. The show was followed by Yeh Rishte Hai Pyaar Ke and Ek Duje Ke Vaaste.

It is that time of the week again where we take a peek at which television show managed to impress the audience by retaining the audience’s attention and which show slipped down the charts. When speaking about online TRP report, one show that retained its position at the No. 1 spot with 37.1 points was Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, in which Naira and Kartik have gone against their family to support Trisha in her fight against Luv and Kush.

After Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the show that has come second is Yeh Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke with 34.0 points. The two shows have been followed by Ek Duje Ke Vaaste, Naagin 4 and Kasautii Zindagii Kay at 3rd, 4th and 5th spot with 32.5, 31.0 and 29.4 points respectively.

Beyhadh 2 bagged the 6th spot with 27.0 points. One of the longest-running shows Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah secured 7th spot with 26.7 points. Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum retained its position at 8th spot with 25.0 points. The Kapil Sharma show also made an entry on the list with 23.0 points and secured 9th spot. This was followed by last but not the least Choti Sarrdaarni that bagged 10th spot with 22.7 points.

As the ratings show, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan’s show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is raking in the highest online TRP followed by Yeh Rishte Hai Pyaar Ke and Ek Duje Ke Vaaste. Meanwhile, shows like Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, The Kapil Sharma Show and Choti Sarrdaarni are at the bottom of the ladder this week.

