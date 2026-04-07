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Home > Entertainment News > Online Viral MMS Video Leaks of Indian Actresses Spark Privacy Concerns

Online Viral MMS Video Leaks of Indian Actresses Spark Privacy Concerns

Several Indian actresses have, at different points, found their private moments exposed online—incidents that not only sparked widespread controversy but also raised serious concerns about privacy, consent, and digital security. Such cases often trigger larger conversations around cyber safety and media ethics.

Online Viral MMS Video Leaks of Indian Actresses Spark Privacy Concerns
Online Viral MMS Video Leaks of Indian Actresses Spark Privacy Concerns

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: April 7, 2026 13:18:10 IST

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Online Viral MMS Video Leaks of Indian Actresses Spark Privacy Concerns

Several Indian actresses have, at different points, found their private moments exposed online—incidents that not only sparked widespread controversy but also raised serious concerns about privacy, consent, and digital security. Such cases often trigger larger conversations around cyber safety and media ethics. 

Here are some notable instances that made headlines for all the wrong reasons.These incidents underline the urgent need for stronger digital safeguards and greater sensitivity when it comes to respecting personal boundaries in the online space.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

While Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor are now happily married to their respective partners, there was a time when they were in a relationship. During that period, a video of the two sharing a private moment went viral online. Both chose to remain largely silent at the time, though Shahid later admitted in an interview that dealing with the situation was extremely difficult, especially as he was still navigating a new relationship and was caught completely off guard.

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Mona Singh

Television actor Mona Singh found herself at the center of an MMS controversy when a nude video allegedly featuring her surfaced online. She firmly denied its authenticity, stating that it was morphed, and filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Cell. Expressing her distress, she highlighted how such incidents affect not just public figures but also their families and personal lives.

Radhika Apte

Known for her powerful performances, Radhika Apte faced a similar ordeal when an explicit clip, reportedly from one of her projects, was leaked before its official release. She denied being the person in the video and later spoke about the emotional toll it took on her, revealing how the incident impacted her ability to step out and interact with people for days.

Riya Sen

Actor Riya Sen was thrust into the spotlight after a private video with her then-boyfriend Ashmit Patel was leaked online. Reflecting on the episode, she described it as a deeply disturbing phase and credited her family’s support for helping her cope during that challenging time.

Trisha Krishnan

South Indian star Trisha Krishnan was also dragged into controversy when a clip allegedly featuring her circulated online. She strongly refuted the claims, calling the video fake, though the story continued to gain traction for some time.

Anjali Arora

Social media influencer Anjali Arora faced a similar situation when a viral clip was linked to her. She later clarified that the video was a deepfake, but the controversy nonetheless affected her public image.

Hansika Motwani

Actor Hansika Motwani reportedly had private photos leaked online, sparking significant attention. While the images were not explicit, they still led to widespread discussion. She later stated that her phone had been hacked, pointing to a breach of personal security.

Mallika Sherawat 

Mallika Sherawat was once the subject of rumours surrounding an alleged MMS clip. However, she firmly denied its authenticity, stating that the video was a case of impersonation.

Disclaimer:
This article is intended solely for informational purposes. We do not endorse or promote content that is illicit or non-consensual. The entirety of the information is derived from publicly accessible reports. Readers are encouraged to adhere to relevant laws and respect privacy.

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Tags: Bollywood MMS scandalsHasnika Motwanakareena kapoor khanMona Singhradhika apteviral mms

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Online Viral MMS Video Leaks of Indian Actresses Spark Privacy Concerns

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Online Viral MMS Video Leaks of Indian Actresses Spark Privacy Concerns

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Online Viral MMS Video Leaks of Indian Actresses Spark Privacy Concerns
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