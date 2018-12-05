Bhojpuri beauty Antara Biswas knows how to make her Instagram followers happy. The diva barely misses a chance to share her uber hot photos with fans and her fans just love the facts about her. The diva boasts of over 1.4 million fans on Instagram and it is her posts that should be credited for the mounting numbers.

Only Monalisa aka Antara Biswas can look this vibrant in a monochrome photo!

Bhojpuri beauty Antara Biswas knows how to make her Instagram followers happy. The diva barely misses a chance to share her uber hot photos with fans and her fans just love the facts about her. The diva boasts of over 1.4 million fans on Instagram and it is her posts that should be credited for the mounting numbers. Currently, Monalisa is working in Star Plus’ most-watched series Nazar. The diva is playing a witch in the show and her acting skills are being applauded by fans. The soap has also topped the TRP charts and is one of the most talked about shows on television.

Coming back to Antara’s Instagram handle, the diva has posted a throwback picture and she is looking just gorgeous in the photo. Donning a swim-suit, the Bhojpuri bombshell is sitting in a way that she looks just exquisite. The picture has alredy garnered over a lakh of views. The comment section of the post carries nothing else, but compliments for the diva. Before we say much, take a look at the photo:

Only Monalisa can look this vibrant in a monochrome picture. Well, it is the posts like this that makes Antara what she is today. She is bold and she is beautiful. Here we have garnered some of the best pictures from her Instagram account that shows what commendable beauty she has!

