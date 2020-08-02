Amitabh Bachchan has mourned the death of Amar Singh on his blog. The late politician was undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments in Singapore.

Amar Singh passed away on August 1. He was undergoing treatment in Singapore for kidney-related ailments. While his demise evoked reactions from political circles, his close friend Amitabh Bachchan was also deeply impacted. The 77-year-old actor, who is currently undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital, shared a picture of him with his head bowed down. On his blog, the actor shared, “शोक ग्रस्त , मस्तिष्क झुका , प्रार्थनाएँ केवल रहीं , निकट प्राण , सम्बंध निकट , वो आत्मा नहीं रही !” (Translated: With my head slumped in despair, only prayers remain. A person so close to him, a soul so close to him, is now no more).

In the headlines for their strong bond in the 90s, Amitabh Bachchan and Amar Singh were regarded inseparable. Amar Singh helped the actor when he had hit a financial slump. He later introduced Jaya Bachchan to politics. However, their friendship turned sour after Amar Singh was expelled from SP party. While he expected Jaya Bachchan to follow the suit, the latter decided otherwise and it deeply hurt him.

Post the ‘political betrayal’, Amar Singh went on to make some controversial statements about the Bachchan family, which put the final nail in the coffin. However, Amar Singh reached out to Big B in February this year and apologised on Twitter for his ‘over reaction’ against the Bachchan family.

Along with Big B, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor also mourned the politician’s demise. He wrote on Twitter that Amar Singh was a ‘doston ka dost’ as he was always there for somebody needed him. He passionately loved films and its music. The actor also extended condolences to his bereaved family.

Amar Singh ji was a doston ka dost, always there when you needed him and passionately loved films and it’s music…he will be truly missed…may he rest in peace.

My heartfelt prayers & condolences to the family. 🙏🏻 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 1, 2020

