Akshara Hassan’s private pictures have gone viral on the internet. She’s the latest victim of cyber-crime as many of her pictures wherein she’s posing alone in her underwear have been released into the public domain. It’s actually not confirmed yet if these pictures are actually that of Akshara or fake, but this has come as a shock to all her fans. Being the daughter of superstar Kamal Haasan, it’s more than a shock to the entire industry.

Akshara who made her Bollywood debut with Shamitabh starring alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Dhanush haven’t commented yet on the pictures. After Shamitabh, Akshara worked with Vivaan Shah in her next film Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana.

This is not the first time when pictures of stars have been leaked and shared on social media. One of the popular actresses of the TV screen, Mona Singh suffered a similar fate when a viral video of about 23 seconds went viral wherein a girl looking like Mona Singh was seen fully nude. She was dating Bollywood actor Vidyut Jamwal, but it’s said that after the MMS leak they got separated. Mona later filed a police complaint at the cyber crime branch and said that the video was photoshopped.

Sara Khan also baceme the talk of the town when her sister Arya Khan posted Sara’s nude bathtub video on her Instagram stories. The video was immediatley deleted but it went viral anyway. Apparently the 2 sisters were enjoying when the video was posted by mistake online.

One of the most shocking leak in the Bollywood industry was Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor’s MMS scandal. They were one of the best Bollywood couples of that time when their video was leaked on the internet. In the video, they were seen smooching passionately.

Back in 2007, Ashmit Patel and Riya Sen’s private video was leaked. This was the most infamous sex scandals of that time. In the clip, they were seen kissing and indulging in other intimate stuff. The twist came in the MMS scandal came when Ashmit was in Bigg Boss house where he admitted that the clip was indeed genuine.

In 2011 the political, as well as the entertainment industry, was shaken to the core when an audio tape of Bipasha Basu and political heavyweight Amar Singh went public. In the audio clip, Amar was heard talking dirty to the actress. There were attempts to stop the audio from going public but it ended up being one of the biggest controversies of all times.

