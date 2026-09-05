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Home > Entertainment News > Operation Ganga: Mohanlal, Arjun Rampal, Bhagyashri Borse And Adil Hussain Lead Vishnu Mohan’s Film — What Is It Based On?

Operation Ganga: Mohanlal, Arjun Rampal, Bhagyashri Borse And Adil Hussain Lead Vishnu Mohan’s Film — What Is It Based On?

Mohanlal’s L367 has officially been titled Operation Ganga. Directed by Vishnu Mohan, the film also stars Arjun Rampal, Bhagyashri Borse and Adil Hussain. Here’s the real mission behind the film.

Operation Ganga Poster (Image:X)
Operation Ganga Poster (Image:X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sat 2026-09-05 15:50 IST

The highly anticipated association between Mohanlal and Vishnu Mohan has finally received a name. The movie, which was called L367, has finally been titled Operation Ganga, with the filmmakers also giving a look at an ensemble cast with Arjun Rampal, Bhagyashri Borse and Adil Hussain.

Operation Ganga is the first association between Mohanlal and Vishnu Mohan, who previously directed Meppadiyan and Kadha Innuvare. The venture created huge anticipation when it was unveiled earlier this year, especially with the story reportedly drawing inspiration from a major evacuation operation in India.

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Now with the unveiling of the title, the inspiration could not go unnoticed. But then, what is Operation Ganga and how much of it will be drawn for Vishnu Mohan’s movie?

What Do We Know About Mohanlal’s Operation Ganga?

Operation Ganga stars individuals from various cinema industries, with Mohanlal, Arjun Rampal, Bhagyashri Borse, and Adil Hussain making up the star cast. The film will be helmed by Vishnu Mohan and will be produced by Gokulam Gopalan through the Sree Gokulam Movies label. The film was initially announced to be the 367th film of Mohanlal and had the working title L367.

One other individual connected with the film Operation Ganga is the film’s music composer Shashwat Sachdev, who will compose the music of this film. The composer has been in news lately for composing the songs of Dhurandhar. Though no character details have been released as of now, the film is anticipated to be made on a much larger scale than the earlier films of Vishnu Mohan.

What Is Operation Ganga Based On?

The title is in reference to Operation Ganga, which was the rescue mission that the Indian government organized in February 2022 following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, which led to the entrapment of numerous Indians, especially students, in the invaded nation. With the airspace of Ukraine sealed up following the Russian invasion, the Indians were evacuated through neighboring nations before being ferried back.

According to official government records, a total of 22,500 Indians were rescued from Ukraine between February 1 and March 11, 2022, during Operation Ganga, through the organization of 90 evacuation flights that were categorized into 76 civilian flights and 14 Indian Air Force flights. The evacuation flights took place from nations bordering Ukraine, including Romania, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

The scale and circumstances surrounding the mission potentially give Vishnu Mohan’s Operation Ganga considerable material for a large-screen drama, from stranded students and dangerous journeys out of Ukraine to the evacuation and diplomatic effort taking place behind the scenes.

Vishnu Mohan Says Film Draws From Multiple Real Incidents

Interestingly, even before the title Operation Ganga was officially revealed, Vishnu Mohan had addressed speculation surrounding the subject of the Mohanlal film. Without revealing the complete plot, the filmmaker had said that the project was “based on multiple real incidents” and stressed that it would not be a regular army-based film.

That distinction suggests Operation Ganga may explore the human and logistical side of the evacuation rather than functioning purely as a conventional military action film. However, the makers are yet to reveal exactly which incidents or individuals have inspired the screenplay.

What Roles Will Mohanlal, Arjun Rampal And Adil Hussain Play?

For now, the characters played by Mohanlal, Arjun Rampal, Adil Hussain and Bhagyashri Borse remain under wraps. There is also no official confirmation yet on whether Mohanlal will portray a fictional character or someone inspired by a real person connected with Operation Ganga.

That mystery is likely to remain one of the film’s biggest talking points until Vishnu Mohan and the makers reveal a teaser, character posters or an official synopsis. What is clear, however, is that Operation Ganga gives Mohanlal another large-scale project in an already packed slate while bringing him together with Arjun Rampal, Adil Hussain, Bhagyashri Borse and Vishnu Mohan for a film rooted in one of India’s most closely watched evacuation missions of recent years.

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Operation Ganga: Mohanlal, Arjun Rampal, Bhagyashri Borse And Adil Hussain Lead Vishnu Mohan’s Film — What Is It Based On?
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Operation Ganga: Mohanlal, Arjun Rampal, Bhagyashri Borse And Adil Hussain Lead Vishnu Mohan’s Film — What Is It Based On?
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Operation Ganga: Mohanlal, Arjun Rampal, Bhagyashri Borse And Adil Hussain Lead Vishnu Mohan’s Film — What Is It Based On?
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