The Telugu film Operation Gold Fish is slated to release on October 18, 2019, today the actor Aadi, made the announcement on his official Instagram handle. The film Operation Gold Fish is based on true events and will have a number of action-packed sequences.

The film is going to be an action-packed thriller film and will take the true events in the film. The film is directed by Sai Kiran Adivi and is produced by Pratibha Adivi, Padmanabha Reddy, Ashish Reddy, Keshav Swaroop and the production company Vinayakudu has also merged up with it.

Initially, the film was slated to release in June but now the official announcement has made it clear that the film is going to be released on October 18, 2019.

The Telugu film Operation Gold Fish has starred Aadi, Nithya Naresh, Sasha Chhetri and Parvateesam in it. The film released its official teaser in March and had a number of the action-packed sequences.

The film is going to show friendship, drama and the operation which took place for the sake of the country. The film shows the story of how a college boy turns into an army officer and fights for the nation with the terrorists of the country.

The film is not only filled with patriotic action drama but also the cute college romance which is quite clear from the teaser of the film. Fans should be ready for the film as it is going to hit the theatres next month and will awaken the feeling of patriotism in you again.

