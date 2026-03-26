Operation Sindoor Movie Confirmed:  Vivek Agnihotri Announces Film On India’s Strikes On Pakistan Terror Bases To Avenge Pahalgam Attack

Bhushan Kumar and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri on Thursday unveiled their upcoming film Operation Sindoor, saying it is inspired by the codename of India’s targeted military strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack.

The film is adapted from the book Operation Sindoor: The Untold Story of India’s Deep Strikes Inside Pakistan by Lt Gen K.J.S. ‘Tiny’ Dhillon (Retd). Agnihotri will direct the project, which is being produced by Kumar’s T-Series along with Agnihotri’s I Am Budha Productions.

According to the makers, the film draws from a significant chapter in India’s history, reflecting strategic resolve, precision, and courage. It is also positioned as a cinematic response to the Pahalgam tragedy in Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 people—mostly tourists—lost their lives in 2025.

Bhushan Kumar and I have joined forces for #OperationSindoor— a story that redefined security in the subcontinent and exposed Pakistan’s nuclear bluff. The film is based on Lt Gen K.J.S. ‘Tiny’ Dhillon’s book Operation Sindoor: The Untold Story of India’s Deep Strikes Inside… pic.twitter.com/etequTSM6a — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 26, 2026

In a statement, Kumar said the story demanded to be told with honesty and responsibility, calling the film more than just a project but a “revelation” that seeks to document a moment of national importance with authenticity.

Agnihotri echoed similar sentiments, stating that the film goes beyond a conventional narrative. He said it reflects India’s response to the attack while highlighting the country’s strength in modern warfare. He added that extensive ground-level research was carried out in collaboration with various wings of the Indian Armed Forces to understand the events in depth.

Known for films like The Kashmir Files, The Tashkent Files, and The Bengal Files, Agnihotri said he remains committed to telling difficult yet necessary stories. He emphasized that his aim is to present a gripping cinematic experience rooted in facts, clarity, and authenticity, rather than sensationalism. More details about the film are expected to be announced soon.

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