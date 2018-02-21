George and Amal, I couldn’t agree with you more. I am joining forces with you and will match your $500,000 donation to ‘March For Our Lives.’ These inspiring young people remind me of the Freedom Riders of the 60s who also said we’ve had ENOUGH and our voices will be heard. — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) February 20, 2018

In their statement, the Katzenbergs said: “We will join Amal and George Clooney on March 24 to stand alongside these remarkable young people. We are also donating $500,000 to March for Our Lives to support this historic event.” In announcing their $500,000 donation, Mr Spielberg and Ms Capshaw said, “The young students in Florida and now across the country are already demonstrating their leadership with a maturity that belies their ages.”

