Hollywood actor George Clooney and his wife, Amal who is a human rights lawyer have announced a donation of $500,000 to a nationwide protest titled ‘March For Our Lives’ against gun violence planned next month by teenage survivors of a Florida high school shooting, inspiring similar gifts from other big-name Hollywood figures. In a statement, the couple said that they were so inspired by the courage and eloquence of these young men and women from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.
“Our family will be there on March 24 to stand side by side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country. And in the name of our children, Ella and Alexander, we’re donating 500,000 dollars to help pay for this groundbreaking event.Our children’s lives depend on it,” the Clooneys said. The survivors of the Stoneman Douglas school shooting have emerged as influential new voices in the gun debate, urging lawmakers to adopt new gun control measures in protests outside schools and national television appearances that have been shared widely online.
ALSO READ: Courageous Indian origin teacher saves many lives in Florida school shooting by blocking assailant’s way
George and Amal Clooney: "Our family will be there on March 24 to stand side by side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country…" https://t.co/aT6abudkNb
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 20, 2018
Producer Jeffrey Katzenberg and his wife, Marilyn, Oprah Winfrey, and Steven Spielberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw are a few of the names that have matched the Clooney’s donation and come forward in support of the march. Sarah Chadwick, 16, one of the students organizing the nationwide protest, said in a telephone interview on Tuesday that she and other organizers were so appreciative of what the Clooneys had done. “Five hundred thousand dollars. That’s not pocket change,” she said. “That’s a lot of money, and we’re so thankful he donated it to our cause.”
George and Amal, I couldn’t agree with you more. I am joining forces with you and will match your $500,000 donation to ‘March For Our Lives.’ These inspiring young people remind me of the Freedom Riders of the 60s who also said we’ve had ENOUGH and our voices will be heard.
— Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) February 20, 2018
In their statement, the Katzenbergs said: “We will join Amal and George Clooney on March 24 to stand alongside these remarkable young people. We are also donating $500,000 to March for Our Lives to support this historic event.” In announcing their $500,000 donation, Mr Spielberg and Ms Capshaw said, “The young students in Florida and now across the country are already demonstrating their leadership with a maturity that belies their ages.”
ALSO READ: FBI admits failure to follow warning related to Florida school attack shooter
ALSO READ: From Florida school shooting to Columbine High School massacre, here are 10 deadliest shootings in US schools