WATCH: Who Is Orry Dressed As This Halloween? The Tumbbad Connection Behind His Terrifying Look

Orry has given Halloween 2026 a distinctly desi horror twist, and his latest transformation has a connection to one of Indian cinema’s most unsettling films. The social media personality, whose real name is Orhan Awatramani, stepped out dressed as Hastar, the terrifying deity from the 2018 horror film Tumbbad. With red body paint, eerie makeup and an elaborate crown, Orry recreated the character’s distinctive appearance for the Halloween celebrations.

Pictures of his look have surfaced online, drawing attention from fans of the film and social media users. While the costume captures Hastar’s unsettling appearance, one detail stands out in the photographs: Orry is also seen holding his mobile phone, an amusing modern-day contrast to the ancient, mythical character.

What Was Orry’s Halloween Look Inspired By?







Orry chose Hastar, the mysterious and cursed deity from Tumbbad, for his Halloween appearance. The character is central to the film’s dark folklore and is closely associated with greed, gold and grain.

To recreate the look, Orry covered his body in red paint and added dark makeup around his eyes. He wore a crown on his head, a distressed brown cloth around his waist and armlets and anklets that complemented the costume. His elongated, pointed fingernail-like extensions added another unsettling detail to the transformation.

The look closely resembles the visual design of Hastar in the film, making the inspiration recognisable to those familiar with Tumbbad. Rather than choosing a conventional Halloween character such as a vampire or zombie, Orry opted for a figure rooted in Indian folklore and horror cinema.

Who Is Hastar In Tumbbad?

Just to give a refresher, Hastar is the cursed deity that is featured in Tumbbad which is the 2018 folk-horror film by Rahi Anil Barve. The plot revolves around the main character named Vinayak Rao who is played by Sohum Shah and he is in pursuit of the treasure which leads him into a world full of greed and myths. As per the movie’s mythology, Hastar is the son of the Goddess of Prosperity. He acquires gold and grains, but he is ultimately cursed and forgotten. The association between Hastar and gold plays a vital role in the obsession of the main character about the treasure hunt in Tumbbad.

The terrifying look of the character, his unusual mythology and atmospheric approach to the storyline contributed to making the character one of the most memorable aspects of the film.

How Did Social Media React To Orry’s Hastar Avatar?

Orry’s transformation also prompted humorous reactions from social media users. While some comments focused on the resemblance to the original character, others found ways to bring the film’s mythology into their jokes. One user quipped, “Isse amrit bachake rakhna” (save the nectar from him), while another referred to the look as “Tumbbad Orry”. Some users also joked about the timing of his appearance, bringing Navratri into the conversation.

The reactions reflect how recognisable Hastar has become among fans of the film. Orry’s choice has also brought renewed attention to the character at a time when interest in the Tumbbad franchise is building again.

Why Is Tumbbad Back In The Spotlight?

The reason behind Hastar’s choice by Orry comes amid the anticipation for the second instalment of Tumbbad. The sequel has been announced wherein Sohum Shah will be reprising the role of the film’s universe with the participation of Alia Bhatt and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The movie Tumbbad 2 will hit the theatre screens on December 3, 2027. The announcement of the film sequel has certainly revived interest regarding the mythology of the original film and the character within it among horror movie enthusiasts. Orry’s choice of Halloween costume is yet another example where the film’s characters have made their way to pop culture. By picking up Hastar over a known international horror character, Orry has ensured his Halloween costume an Indian cinematic edge.

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