What Did Orry Say About Gaurav Khanna’s Divorce? His Brutal Akanksha Chamola Comment Goes Viral

The impending divorce of Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola has become one of the major talking points in connection with the ongoing reality show “Lock Upp 2”. Orry has now joined the discussion, and his comments regarding Akanksha can hardly be termed subtle.

Orry collaborated with Gaurav on “Khatron Ke Khiladi 15” in Cape Town and has now chosen to support his erstwhile co-competitor. Commenting on an Instagram post pertaining to the comments made by Akanksha and the allegations against Gaurav from Shagun Sharma, Orry made a strong comment that caught the attention of many people on social media. It is yet to be seen how Gaurav and Akanksha respond to the latest comments made by Orry.

What Did Orry Say About Akanksha Chamola?

Orry Speaking Facts🔥#GauravKhanna fd go n check this media page n Orry’s comment on it💕 Its a planned activity done my 2 snakes CHAMOLA N SHAGUN🤬#KhatronKeKhiladi15 pic.twitter.com/QQB0WueDhu — Bharti💝 (@CurlyTales_20) August 20, 2026







Orry alleged that Akanksha had been ruining the image of Gaurav, while capitalizing on the fame that he had gained. She was blackening his good name by milking his fame for her own views. Extending this accusation further, Orry referred to Akanksha as “real snake in the grass” and the behaviour as “shameless.”

According to Orry, he did not know about the marriage of Gaurav even though he spent quite some time with him while making the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. This was because he and Gaurav were sharing a vanity van for almost one month while filming in Cape Town.

Akanksha Chamola Confirmed Divorce From Gaurav Khanna

The comments by Orry come just a few days after Akanksha herself made an official statement about her divorce from Gaurav. In an interview with NewsX, which took place at the We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2026, Akanksha stated that the divorce is definitely taking place, and that it is not something that just happened suddenly.

She added that the procedure had already started even before they both joined Lock Upp 2. and Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 respectively. Akanksha said that due to their busy schedule and work commitments they could not find time to sort out their documents. The couple tied the knot on 24th November 2016 in Kanpur.

Orry Also Reacts To Shagun Sharma’s ‘Bullying’ Claim

What’s interesting is that Orry didn’t address Akanksha alone as someone who “bullies” people. In fact, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestant Shagun Sharma had accused Gaurav of “bullying” her on the show prior to this comment. Orry downplayed the seriousness of Shagun’s accusation and made a rather strange assertion of his own.

He stated that he is “pretty sure I bullied her more” on KKK 15, while explaining that Orry and Shagun are still very close friends and it was fun for him to tease her since she reacts so interestingly to that. Now Orry’s remarks have given yet another twist to the story which started after Akanksha came forward with information about their breakup. For now, Gaurav and Akanksha haven’t commented on Orry’s remarks yet, making this latest comment another episode in the open divorce discussion.

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