Orry Getting Married? Viral ‘Wedding Weekend’ Invite Sparks Buzz, Here’s What We Know

Is Orry finally getting married? That is the question currently taking over social media after pictures and videos of what appears to be a wedding invitation featuring the celebrity socialite began circulating online. According to the viral invite, celebrations are scheduled across September 26 and 27. The first event, titled ‘Mehfil-e-Sufiyana’, is listed for September 26 from 8 pm onwards and reportedly includes music and live performances.

The celebrations are then scheduled to continue on September 27 with ‘Rang-e-Ishq’, from 2 pm to 6 pm, followed by ‘Shaadi Mubarak’ at 8 pm. The latter is described on the invitation as a grand celebration featuring surprise performances and entertainment.

Did Orry Confirm His Own Wedding?

The viral invitation has naturally led to speculation that Orry is preparing to tie the knot. However, there is currently no official confirmation from Orry that the event is his wedding. Adding another layer to the mystery, Orry has reportedly reshared some of the videos connected to the invitation on Instagram. That has only intensified curiosity, with social media users now trying to work out whether the celebrations are genuinely connected to his wedding or are part of something else.

Some reports and social media discussions have floated the possibility of a brand campaign, advertisement or another project. Those theories, however, have not been independently confirmed and should be treated as speculation.

Who Is Orry And Why Is He In The News?

Orry, whose full name is Orhan Awatramani, has become a familiar face at Bollywood and high-profile celebrity events, frequently appearing alongside names from the film and business worlds. He has also expanded his public profile through television and digital appearances. Most recently, Orry has been in the spotlight for his participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, after which he received a new Thar from Elvish Yadav.

For now, the biggest question remains unanswered: is Orry actually getting married, or is the mysterious ‘Wedding Weekend’ something entirely different? Until Orry or the organisers officially clarify it, the wedding claim remains unconfirmed.