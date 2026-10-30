Orry Mistakes Poo For Winnie The Pooh! Alia Bhatt Bursts Out Laughing As Kareena Kapoor Gives Her Approval

Bollywood’s favourite fashion diva Poo is back, but this time with an unexpected twist. Social media personality Orry decided to recreate Kareena Kapoor’s iconic look from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, only to become the target of Alia Bhatt’s hilarious joke. The best part? The original Poo, Kareena herself, has approved the makeover!

Orry shared the video on Instagram on Thursday, October 29, dressed in a pink shimmery crop top, a beige-tan mini skirt and a faux fur stole, recreating one of Kareena’s memorable outfits from the 2001 film. Alia, who was holding the camera, could barely control her laughter when Orry made his entrance.

Alia Bhatt’s Winnie The Pooh Joke Leaves Orry Upset

In the video, Orry confidently walks up to Alia and asks, “How am I looking?” But instead of getting the appreciation he expected, he is greeted with laughter.

Clearly unimpressed by her reaction, Orry tells her, “Alia, it’s not funny; you asked me to dress like Kareena.”

Alia then delivers the punchline: “I asked you to dress like Winnie the Pooh and not Poo.”

The confusion leaves Orry pretending to be upset as he walks out of the room, making the video even funnier. He captioned the post, “Bebo Mein Bebo #Halloween2026.”

Kareena Kapoor Reacts To Orry’s Poo Makeover

While Alia’s reaction made the video entertaining, it was Kareena’s approval that completed the moment. The OG Poo dropped into the comments section and wrote, “Too Good” along with a red heart emoji.

Orry was quick to respond to the actress, teasing, “@kareenakapoorkhan wait for the next one.” Alia also joined the exchange, asking, “What’s at the back??” with a laughing emoji. Orry replied, “a party”.

Why Kareena Kapoor’s Poo Remains A Bollywood Favourite

More than two decades after Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham released in 2001, Kareena’s portrayal of Poo continues to be remembered for its confident attitude, sharp one-liners and instantly recognisable fashion. From her pink lehengas to glamorous party outfits, the character remains a popular reference for Bollywood fans and fashion enthusiasts.

Interestingly, Kareena had once been asked who could be the new-age Poo during her appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 8. Her response was simply, “Not applicable,” making it clear that she considers the character irreplaceable.