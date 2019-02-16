Oru Adaar Love box office collection day 2: Oru Adaar Love which released on Valentines Day, could not do wonders at the Box Office. The movie was however among one of the highly anticipated films as it gained a lot of limelight and recognition after one of the clips of the lead actor got viral from the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi.

Oru Adaar Love box office collection day 2: This week Malayalam cinemas exploded the box office with the romantic film Oru Adaar Love. The movie was among the much-anticipated films which got released on Valentines Day. The movie chose the correct day to hit the silver screens as the genre of the film matched the date and quenched the thirst of many couples on the Valentine evening. Though the couples loved the movie and gave a thumbs up but the critics are giving mixed reactions. The movie is directed by Omar Lulu and it is produced by Ousepachan Vaalakuzhy.

On the first day, the film earned Rs 2.75 crore gross and the critics commented saying that the movie was expected to do good business but somehow could not do wonders. The movie is dubbed in the Tamil language as well carrying the same title. Further, the film will change its title as Kirik Love Story in Kannada and Lover’s Day in Telugu. Though the movie had created a lot of buzzes however as per the various speculations the movie could only earn approximately Rs 4 crore. Total the movie has till now earned approximately 5.95 crores at the domestic box office. The story deals with the high school romance and features Roshan, Priya Varrier and Noorin Shereef in lead roles.

