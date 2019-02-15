Much in the talk, Priya Prakash Varrier's debut film Oru Adaar Love finally released. The love flick of Priya Prakash Varrier and Roshan Abdul Rahoof could not impress fans that much. One of the shocking factors of the movie is that the lady who brought all the buff for it is not actually the main lead actor. Yes! Priya Prakash Varrier has a big screen share in the film but Noorin Shereef who plays the role of Roshan's best friend is actually the lead of the film.

Oru Adaar Love was expected to sweep everyone off their feet with its electrifying romance but sadly, it could not keep up the expectations. The movie that starts on a melodious note, with the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi showcases a farewell program of 11th-grade students. Well, the high school theme of the movie has already been in debates as people don’t approve it to be realistic. Girls coming with kohled eyes and styled hair in schools is high school reality twisted.

Not just this, many scenes of the movie have been a matter of argument as in one of the classroom scenes, the teacher is shown to jumble Mahabharata for Baahubali, which puts the whole education system into a questionable place and that too, of the state which is regarded as being the highest in literacy rate.

Times Now reviewed the movie and gave it 2 out of 5 stars. Penned by Anusha Iyengar, the review states that the first half of the movie is quite relatable and will bring all the joyous memories of high school flashing in your mind with High school crushes, bullying, teenage jealousy etc. but will not satisfy you to the extent of being relatable and fulfilling. She also told the audience in her review, that the movie has a first half full of laughter but it sinks into deep grief in no flick of time. The director does not give time to relate the two feelings and slowly dig into it. It all happens in a sudden twist and turn. Roshan’s acting is quite admired and even more than Priya Prakash Varrier’s famous wink. The movie is good if you want to rejoice high school memories but does not justify its title, says Anusha.

