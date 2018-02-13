Good news for all the social media sensation Priya Prakash Varrier's fans! The teaser of the much-awaited film Oru Adaar Love is finally out and it is heart-warming to say the least. The 44 second teaser is sure to take you down the memory lane and fill your heart with all the sweet nothings of your high school romance. National crush Priya Prakash Varrier has also garnered more than 2 million followers on her Instagram account.

Valentine’s Day 2018 has already started off on a great note for all the Priya Prakash Varrier fans. To all those who were dearly waiting to catch one more priceless wink of the social media sensation, here is your moment. After witnessing the massive love and appreciation for the debutant from all around the country, the filmmakers have released a brand new teaser of the upcoming film, ‘Oru Adaar Love’ just on the eve of the love day. The 44-second teaser is sure to take you down the memory lane and remind you of your high-school romance.

What seems as a perfect fuel to the fire of Priya’s fandom, the teaser begins in a classroom setting where Priya and her high-school love exchange some adorable glances. However, the moment of surprise and adoration reaches to its peak when she sends a firing flying kiss across the room. ‘Literally’ stealing his heart away along with the viewers who are glued to the screens. The teaser has definitely raised the excitement for the film trailer that is scheduled for a release tomorrow.

From trending on all the social media charts, emerging as the most googled celebrity over the past week to staking up the number of Instagram followers to more than 2 million followers, Priya Prakash Varrier’s magic is truly exceptional and heartwarming so as to say the least. With a stunning smile and a playful wink, Priya has emerged as the national crush of the country by striking the right chords in our merry hearts.

Have a look at the heart-warming teaser of the film ‘Oru Adaar Love’:

Catch a glimpse of Priya Prakash Varrier in the viral song: