This movie is supposed to be an adventure comedy with Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi and Gautham Karthik. Revolving around Yaman who is from a tribe in Andhra, the movie is set in Chennai and in a village. However, the director has made a film that has far less laughs and becomes more of a drag.

There’s a tribe in the village of Yamasingapuram in Andhra Pradesh which has just about 200 families. The unique thing about this village is that they only pray to the God of Death, Yama, and all the men here are thieves. However, they have certain principles and strange customs which they live by even if they steal and are criminals. Yaman (Vijay Sethupathi) is designated to come to the city to carry out their profession – thievery – and he comes along with two of his village buddies. When he comes to Chennai, he ends up meeting Sowmya (Niharika) and plots to kidnap her. Yaman actually took a vow 14 years ago to marry Abhaayalakshmi aka Sowmya whose family split from the tribe and started a new life in Chennai.

But Yaman’s plans have a hurdle in the form of Harish (Gautham Karthik) who is Sowmya’s college senior. Sowmya and Harish end up falling for one another and this throws a spanner in the works. Does Yaman kidnap Sowmya? How does Harish save her? What happens to Yaman? The movie is touted as a comedy and one expects a lot of hilarious sequences given the strange tribe story and a very talented Vijay Sethupathi. The situations created to evoke laughter really don’t do the job and the dialogues are not funny either.

One is not sure whether Yaman’s character is supposed to look aged but Vijay Sethupathi looks old despite the fact that he dons numerous costumes and wigs. He has a very disinterested look throughout the film too. Gautham Karthik fares better and has pulled off the buffoonish college guy to a good extent. Niharika is passable as the young college girl.

Director P Arumugakumar’s story is nothing to write home about. While the one line of the film would have sounded great, the end product is a total miss. This is quite disappointing given how fine an actor Vijay Sethupathi is – the script doesn’t do any justice to him. Yaman prays to Yama for 14 years to get the girl of his dreams – wish he had prayed for a good script too.