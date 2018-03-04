Each year, the biggest names in Hollywood gather to see who will receive an Academy Award for their work in film. It’s a ceremony that recognizes the people responsible for creating movies that viewers want to watch and talk about, from actors to screenwriters. There are some actors who have received not one, but several awards (like Daniel Day-Lewis, who has three Oscars), and others who have been nominated multiple times for their work (like Meryl Streep, who has more nominations than any other actor).Now, all eyes have turned to the highly-esteemed Academy Awards, otherwise known as the Oscars. Dating back to May of 1929, this year marks the Academy’s

90th awards ceremony, but despite rapidly nearing its hundredth anniversary, the Oscars are as influential and revered as ever. Over the past century, hundreds of films, actors, actresses, producers, animators, production designers, and more have been nominated for an Academy Award for their remarkable feats and achievements in the filmmaking industry.

Here are the actors who have received the most Academy nominations:

1. Walt Disney: 59 nominations (Wins 26)

Four of his awards were honorary: one for creating Mickey Mouse, one for his innovation with Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, one certificate of merit for his “outstanding contribution to the advancement of the use of sound in motion pictures through the production of Fantasia,” as the presenter said, and one Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award.

2. Katharine Hepburn: 12 (4 wins)

Hepburn won her awards for Morning Glory (1933), Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967), The Lion in Winter (1968), and On Golden Pond (1981)

3. Meryl Streep: 21 nominations (3 wins)

Streep is up for another Oscar at the 2018 Academy Awards for her work in The Post. She won her previous awards for Kramer vs. Kramer (1979), Sophie’s Choice (1982), and the last one, The Iron Lady (2011).

4. Jack Nicholson: 12 nominations (3 wins)

He won gold for One Flew over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975), Terms of Endearment (1983) and As Good as It Gets (1997).

5. Denzel Washington: 8 nominations (2 wins)

Denzel made a name for himself after winning awards for Glory (1989) and Training Day (2001).

6. Cate Blanchett: 7 nominations (2 wins)

Blanchett landed roles in The Aviator (2004) and Blue Jasmine (2013), both of which helped her take home an Oscar.

7. Robert DeNiro: 7 nominations (2 wins)

He took the stage and accepted his awards for The Godfather: Part II (1974) and Raging Bull (1980).

8. Dustin Hoffman: 7 nominations (2 wins)

He claimed his awards for Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) and Rain Man (1988).

9. Al Pacino: 8 nominations (1 win)

He won his Oscar for Scent of a Woman (1992)

10. Jeff Bridges: 7 nominations (1 win)

He won the best actor for Crazy Heart (2009).

11. Judi Dench: 7 nominations (1 win)

Her work for Shakespeare in Love (1998) got her into the winner’s circle.

11. Kate Winslet: 7 nominations (1 win)

Titanic took home a record-breaking amount of awards, but Winslet earned hers for The Reader (2008)

