Oscar 2019: At the Gala after-party, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas looked stunning. Priyanka Chopra was looking hot in a black colour gown while donning a blue colour suit with a bow. Both the stars had a lot of fun and shutterbugs captured some really good and funny expressions pictures of them, which have created a buzz on the internet.

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas on Monday rocked the Oscar 2019 after-party as they were donning stunning outfits. Miss World 2000 Priyanka Chopra was looking smoking hot in a black colour gown, which she was carrying with a big silver colour earrings and high tied bun. Her beautiful smile was adding on the beauty as everyone was looking at her at the Oscars 2019 after-party. Her husband Nick Jonas was donning a blue colour suit with a bow and a chain broach and the couple was mesmerising.

The couple is being recognised globally and both the celebs have a huge fan following. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ astonishing photos have garnered thousand of like on social media sites and fans have been extending love through lovely comments. The fiery chemistry between both was setting everyone’s gaze at the Oscars 2019 after- party.

Both the stars had a lot of fun and shutterbugs captured some really good and funny expressions pictures of them, which have created a buzz on the internet. The pictures show that the couple was extremely happy and Nick Jonas captioned a post, ‘she makes me smile’ with a red heart and laughing emojis.

Earlier today, Priyanka’s make-up artist posted her picture in the same blue outfit. Standing out of thousands of comments, one comment grabbed the attention, which was written by Miley Cyrus aka Hannah Montana. With a blue heart emoji, Miley Cyrus commented, “Pretty! Love.”

