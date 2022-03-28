The 94th Oscar Academy Awards was held in Los Angeles, California. The 28th March night rolled down with the success of CODA’s big win. The movie directed and written by Sian Heder bagged three awards- Best Film, Best Supporting Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay.

CODA is an English remake of 2014 french film La Famille Belier. The movie narrates the story of Ruby who is the only hearing member of a deaf family and how she finds strength in music and singing.

However, Jane Campion took home the Best Direction award for ‘The Power of the Dog’. The movie was nominated for eleven other categories but was able to mark the tag for one.

The next big hit was for the movie which won six out of the 10 categories, Dune. Dune was recognized for Best Original Score, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Sound, Best Film Editing, Best Visual Effects.

The ‘Eyes of Tammy Faye’ actor, Jessica Chastain won the Best Actress movie. However, actor Will Smith won the best actor award for the film ‘King Richard’.

On the other side, films like Drive my Car (Japan) won the academy award for Best International Feature Film. Some other art movies were recognized for their amazing concept including: ‘Summer of Soul’ wins for best documentary feature, best documentary short was won by ‘The Queen of Basketball’, best animated short was won by ‘The Windshield Wiper’ as well as best live-action short was won by ‘The Long Goodbye’.