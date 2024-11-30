Home
Saturday, November 30, 2024
Oscar-Nominated Producer Adam Somner Passes Away at 57: Hollywood Pays Tribute

Oscar-nominated producer Adam Somner, who worked as an assistant director and producer alongside renowned filmmakers including Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, Paul Thomas Anderson, Alejandro Inarritu, and Ridley Scott, has passed away at the age of 57, Variety reported.

He succumbed to thyroid cancer in Studio City.

Somner’s most recent project was as a producer and assistant director on Anderson’s upcoming Warner Bros. film starring Leonardo DiCaprio. He was also part of the production team for Anderson’s Licorice Pizza, which earned a Best Picture Oscar nomination.

Born in the United Kingdom, Somner began his career assisting on films such as Who Framed Roger Rabbit? before transitioning to assistant directing. He served as the third assistant director on Spielberg’s Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and went on to collaborate with Spielberg on numerous films, including West Side Story, Ready Player One, Lincoln, Munich, and War of the Worlds.

Spielberg paid tribute to Somner, stating, “The job title ‘assistant director’ is insufficient to describe what Adam Somner was to me and the contribution he made to my films — just as my left arm is more than just an assistant to my right. He worked as AD and producer, and he performed both of those tasks with equal measures of devotion. He loved making movies. He loved being on set.

It was his gridiron. He was a cheerleader and ball carrier, and at times I couldn’t tell if he was following my lead or I was following his.”

Spielberg continued, “He made everyone who joined the crew feel like they were part of the family. He was a uniter, and when things weren’t going according to plan, his English working-class wit and humour could smooth over the problem with his under-the-breath cursing, laughter, and the backup plan he always seemed to have. He was an icon in his field and an inspiration to anyone pursuing a career in film production — blending creativity and organisation. Returning to work without Adam will never be the same.”

Somner also collaborated with Ridley Scott on films such as Black Hawk Down, Kingdom of Heaven, and Gladiator, among others. He is survived by his wife, Carmen Ruiz de Huidobro; his children, Olivia and Bosco; and his brother, Mark Somner, Variety reported.

(WITH ANI INPUTS)

