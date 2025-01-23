Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Oscar Nominations 2025: Emilia Perez’, ‘The Brutalist’, ‘Wicked’ Lead Nominations

Jacques Audiard’s Spanish-language musical Emilia Perez leads the nominations for the 97th Academy Awards with 13, including best film, best director and best actress for Karla Sofía Gascon.

Advertisement
Oscar Nominations 2025: Emilia Perez’, ‘The Brutalist’, ‘Wicked’ Lead Nominations

The 97th Academy Awards nominees were announced today by Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott. Originally scheduled for January 17, the announcement was delayed due to wildfires in Los Angeles.

Jacques Audiard’s Spanish-language musical Emilia Perez leads the nominations for the 97th Academy Awards with 13, including best film, best director and best actress for Karla Sofía Gascon.

Oscar nominations 2025

Best picture

  • Anora
  • The Brutalist
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Emilia Pérez
  • I’m Still Here
  • Nickel Boys
  • The Substance
  • Wicked

Directing

  • Sean Baker – Anora
  • Brady Corbet – The Brutalist
  • James Mangold – A Complete Unknown
  • Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
  • Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

Actor in a leading role

  • Adrien Brody – The Brutalist
  • Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
  • Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
  • Ralph Fiennes – Conclave
  • Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice

Actress in a leading role 

  • Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
  • Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez
  • Mikey Madison – Anora
  • Demi Moore – The Substance
  • Fernanda Torres – I’m Still Here

Actor in a supporting role

  • Yura Borisov – Anora
  • Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain
  • Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown
  • Guy Pearce – The Brutalist
  • Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice

Actress in a supporting role

  • Monica Barbaro – A Complete Unknown
  • Ariana Grande – Wicked
  • Felicity Jones – The Brutalist
  • Isabella Rossellini – Conclave
  • Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez

International feature film

  • I’m Still Here – Brazil
  • The Girl With The Needle – Denmark
  • Emilia Pérez – France
  • The Seed Of The Sacred Fig – Germany
  • Flow – Latvia

Documentary feature

  • Black Box Diaries
  • No Other Land
  • Porcelain War
  • Soundtrack To A Coup D’etat
  • Sugarcane

Animated feature film

  • Flow
  • Inside Out 2
  • Memoir Of A Snail
  • Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
  • The Wild Robot

Original screenplay

  • Anora
  • The Brutalist
  • A Real Pain
  • September 5
  • The Substance

Adapted screenplay

  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Emilia Perez
  • Nickel Boys
  • Sing Sing

Cinematography

  • The Brutalist
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Emilia Perez
  • Maria
  • Nosferatu

Film editing

  • Anora
  • The Brutalist
  • Conclave
  • Emilia Perez
  • Wicked

Music (original score)

  • The Brutalist
  • Conclave
  • Emilia Perez
  • Wicked
  • The Wild Robot

Music (original song)

  • ‘El Mal’ – Emilia Perez
  • ‘The Journey’ – The Six Triple Eight
  • ‘Like A Bird’ – Sing Sing
  • ‘Mi Camino’ – Emilia Perez
  • ‘Never Too Late’ – Elton John: Never Too Late

Production design

  • The Brutalist
  • Conclave
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Nosferatu
  • Wicked

Visual effects

  • Alien: Romulus
  • Better Man
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes
  • Wicked

Sound

  • A Complete Unknown
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Emilia Perez
  • Wicked
  • The Wild Robot

Costume Design

  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Gladiator II
  • Nosferatu
  • Wicked

Makeup and hairstyling

  • A Different Man
  • Emilia Perez
  • Nosferatu
  • The Substance
  • Wicked

ALSO READ: Oscars 2025: Ariana Grande Gets Her First Nominations, Selena Gomez Snubbed

Filed under

oscars 2025

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Who Is Karla Sofia Gascon? Spanish Actress Becomes First Openly Transgender Actor To Score Academy Award Nomination

Who Is Karla Sofia Gascon? Spanish Actress Becomes First Openly Transgender Actor To Score Academy...

Shiv Sena Urges Centre To Confer Bharat Ratna On Bal Thackeray This Republic Day

Shiv Sena Urges Centre To Confer Bharat Ratna On Bal Thackeray This Republic Day

Oscars 2025: Ariana Grande Gets Her First Nominations, Selena Gomez Snubbed

Oscars 2025: Ariana Grande Gets Her First Nominations, Selena Gomez Snubbed

Oscars 2025 Nominations: See The Full List Here As Wicked Leads With Most Nods

Oscars 2025 Nominations: See The Full List Here As Wicked Leads With Most Nods

Over 90% Of Corporate Employees Under 25 Experience Signs Of Anxiety, Reveals Report

Over 90% Of Corporate Employees Under 25 Experience Signs Of Anxiety, Reveals Report

Entertainment

Who Is Karla Sofia Gascon? Spanish Actress Becomes First Openly Transgender Actor To Score Academy Award Nomination

Who Is Karla Sofia Gascon? Spanish Actress Becomes First Openly Transgender Actor To Score Academy

Oscars 2025: Ariana Grande Gets Her First Nominations, Selena Gomez Snubbed

Oscars 2025: Ariana Grande Gets Her First Nominations, Selena Gomez Snubbed

Oscars 2025 Nominations: See The Full List Here As Wicked Leads With Most Nods

Oscars 2025 Nominations: See The Full List Here As Wicked Leads With Most Nods

Short Film ‘Anuja’ Backed By Priyanka Chopra Nominated For Oscars 2025

Short Film ‘Anuja’ Backed By Priyanka Chopra Nominated For Oscars 2025

Oscars 2025: Bowen Yang And Rachel Sennott Set To Host 97th Academy Awards Ceremony

Oscars 2025: Bowen Yang And Rachel Sennott Set To Host 97th Academy Awards Ceremony

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox