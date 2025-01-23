Oscar Nominations 2025: Emilia Perez’, ‘The Brutalist’, ‘Wicked’ Lead Nominations

The 97th Academy Awards nominees were announced today by Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott. Originally scheduled for January 17, the announcement was delayed due to wildfires in Los Angeles.
Jacques Audiard’s Spanish-language musical Emilia Perez leads the nominations for the 97th Academy Awards with 13, including best film, best director and best actress for Karla Sofía Gascon.
Oscar nominations 2025
Best picture
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- I’m Still Here
- Nickel Boys
- The Substance
- Wicked
Directing
- Sean Baker – Anora
- Brady Corbet – The Brutalist
- James Mangold – A Complete Unknown
- Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
- Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
Actor in a leading role
- Adrien Brody – The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
- Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes – Conclave
- Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice
Actress in a leading role
- Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez
- Mikey Madison – Anora
- Demi Moore – The Substance
- Fernanda Torres – I’m Still Here
Actor in a supporting role
- Yura Borisov – Anora
- Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain
- Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce – The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice
Actress in a supporting role
- Monica Barbaro – A Complete Unknown
- Ariana Grande – Wicked
- Felicity Jones – The Brutalist
- Isabella Rossellini – Conclave
- Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez
International feature film
- I’m Still Here – Brazil
- The Girl With The Needle – Denmark
- Emilia Pérez – France
- The Seed Of The Sacred Fig – Germany
- Flow – Latvia
Documentary feature
- Black Box Diaries
- No Other Land
- Porcelain War
- Soundtrack To A Coup D’etat
- Sugarcane
Animated feature film
- Flow
- Inside Out 2
- Memoir Of A Snail
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
Original screenplay
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- A Real Pain
- September 5
- The Substance
Adapted screenplay
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Emilia Perez
- Nickel Boys
- Sing Sing
Cinematography
- The Brutalist
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Perez
- Maria
- Nosferatu
Film editing
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Emilia Perez
- Wicked
Music (original score)
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Emilia Perez
- Wicked
- The Wild Robot
Music (original song)
- ‘El Mal’ – Emilia Perez
- ‘The Journey’ – The Six Triple Eight
- ‘Like A Bird’ – Sing Sing
- ‘Mi Camino’ – Emilia Perez
- ‘Never Too Late’ – Elton John: Never Too Late
Production design
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Nosferatu
- Wicked
Visual effects
- Alien: Romulus
- Better Man
- Dune: Part Two
- Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes
- Wicked
Sound
- A Complete Unknown
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Perez
- Wicked
- The Wild Robot
Costume Design
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Gladiator II
- Nosferatu
- Wicked
Makeup and hairstyling
- A Different Man
- Emilia Perez
- Nosferatu
- The Substance
- Wicked
