Oscar attendees wore an orange pin in order to express solidarity against the prolong the gun violence in America at Oscars 2018 at Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, California, United States. The orange pin, conceptualised by the Everytown for Gun Safety, raises awareness about the draconian prevailing gun control laws and bolster the call for stringent actions against such laws. Celebrities in the past as well wore black at the Golden Globes in order to symbolise their solidarity with Time's Up movement.

Oscars are a commemoration of some excellent films, flamboyant dresses, great musical evenings, however, this year’s ceremony looks a bit politically charged as various Oscar attendees wore orange pins on the red carpet at Oscars 2018 at Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, California, United States, in order to enunciate solidarity against the protracted gun violence in America. The move comes just 2 weeks after a school shooting in Parkland that killed 17 students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School by a former student. Some celebrities also wore orange on National Gun Violence Awareness Day yesteryear, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Lena Dunham, and Amy Schumer, who also spoke out against gun violence on the social media.

Taking a prototype from the past, celebrities wore black to the Golden Globes in order to symbolise their solidarity with Time’s Up movement. Times’s Up is a movement against sexual harassment and emerged after the mammoth Me T00 campaign. It was founded on January 1, 2018, by Hollywood celebrities in the response to Harvey Weinstein effect. Similarly, this orange pin shall bring attention to the country’s gun violence epidemic and the rigid laws that have yet to curb it. The orange pin, conceptualised by the Everytown for Gun Safety, raises awareness about the draconian prevailing gun control laws and bolster the call for stringent actions against such laws.

Quite a few stars wore an orange American flag pin to the #Oscars—here's why. https://t.co/AyI12vWjXa — InStyle (@InStyle) March 5, 2018

Here’s Why Everyone Is Wearing Those Little Orange Pins At Oscars https://t.co/p7Cx7bw6T8 pic.twitter.com/FvU75kZkft — Go4 Viral (@go4viral) March 5, 2018

After the horrific shooting that took place at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, last month, innumerable activists and young pupils have participated in anti-gun protest rallies across the country. The perennial issue has reached the Oscars red carpet as well. As the red carpet has become a platform to transcend the visibility of social issues, debates and disorientation.

At the #Oscars, several celebrities will reportedly wear orange pins to raise awareness about gun violence: https://t.co/cJnFHRXG1J pic.twitter.com/6oOYLPpCGU — On The Red Carpet (@OnTheRedCarpet) March 4, 2018

