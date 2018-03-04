Oscars 2018 will be airing on March 5, 2018, at 5:30 am IST and we cannot wait. The Oscar nominations are pretty much the same as the Golden Globes and SAG awards this year with movies like The Shape of Water, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri and Lady Bird are running the show along with their respective directors. Here are all the presenters who will be giving the awards away.

Jennifer Lawrence and Jodie Foster are good to go to substitute Casey Affleck for exhibiting the Oscar for Best Actress at the 90th Academy Awards after Affleck hauled out of the function. The earlier year’s victor of the Best Actor (Female) grant shows the prize to the new Best Actress yet after the Manchester by the Sea star hauled out of the function, Jennifer and Jodie have been requested to venture in by the foundation. While Jane Fonda and Dame Helen Mirren are set to introduce Best Actor (Male).

In January, Affleck educated the Academy that he won’t go to the current year’s ritzy occasion. The 42-year-old performer had pulled back as a moderator, apparently to abstain from turning into a diversion because of two inappropriate behaviour claims he already settled with the maker and cinematographer of his 2010 film I’m Still Here. The move to enrol ladies for the lead acting introductions comes in the wake of the #MeToo and Time’s Up developments that became the dominant focal point this honours season, pointing out sexual misconduct, sex disparity and power elements, among different issues.

Here is a full list of presenters already announced by the Academy:

Mahershala Ali Emily Blunt Chadwick Boseman Sandra Bullock Dave Chappelle Viola Davis Eugenio Derbez Laura Dern Ansel Elgort Jane Fonda Jodie Foster Gal Gadot Jennifer Garner Greta Gerwig Eiza Gonzalez Tiffany Haddish Mark Hamill Armie Hammer Tom Holland Oscar Isaac Ashley Judd Nicole Kidman Matthew McConaughey Lin-Manuel Miranda Helen Mirren Rita Moreno Kumail Nanjiani Lupita Nyong’o Margot Robbie Gina Rodriguez Eva Marie Saint Emma Stone Wes Studi Kelly Marie Tran Christopher Walken Daniela Vega Zendaya

