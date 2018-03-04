Jennifer Lawrence and Jodie Foster are good to go to substitute Casey Affleck for exhibiting the Oscar for Best Actress at the 90th Academy Awards after Affleck hauled out of the function. The earlier year’s victor of the Best Actor (Female) grant shows the prize to the new Best Actress yet after the Manchester by the Sea star hauled out of the function, Jennifer and Jodie have been requested to venture in by the foundation. While Jane Fonda and Dame Helen Mirren are set to introduce Best Actor (Male).

In January, Affleck educated the Academy that he won’t go to the current year’s ritzy occasion. The 42-year-old performer had pulled back as a moderator, apparently to abstain from turning into a diversion because of two inappropriate behaviour claims he already settled with the maker and cinematographer of his 2010 film I’m Still Here. The move to enrol ladies for the lead acting introductions comes in the wake of the #MeToo and Time’s Up developments that became the dominant focal point this honours season, pointing out sexual misconduct, sex disparity and power elements, among different issues.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2018: All the nominations for the 90th Academy Awards

Here is a full list of presenters already announced by the Academy:

  1. Mahershala Ali
  2. Emily Blunt
  3. Chadwick Boseman
  4. Sandra Bullock
  5. Dave Chappelle
  6. Viola Davis
  7. Eugenio Derbez
  8. Laura Dern
  9. Ansel Elgort
  10. Jane Fonda
  11. Jodie Foster
  12. Gal Gadot
  13. Jennifer Garner
  14. Greta Gerwig
  15. Eiza Gonzalez
  16. Tiffany Haddish
  17. Mark Hamill
  18. Armie Hammer
  19. Tom Holland
  20. Oscar Isaac
  21. Ashley Judd
  22. Nicole Kidman
  23. Matthew McConaughey
  24. Lin-Manuel Miranda
  25. Helen Mirren
  26. Rita Moreno
  27. Kumail Nanjiani
  28. Lupita Nyong’o
  29. Margot Robbie
  30. Gina Rodriguez
  31. Eva Marie Saint
  32. Emma Stone
  33. Wes Studi
  34. Kelly Marie Tran
  35. Christopher Walken
  36. Daniela Vega
  37. Zendaya

ALSO READ: Oscars 2018: Movies with highest Academy Award nominations

ALSO READ: Quentin Tarantino. Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio are coming together and we can’t wait

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App