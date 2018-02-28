Oscars 2018 will be airing on March 5, 2018, at 5:30 am IST and we cannot wait. The Oscar nominations are pretty much the same as the Golden Globes and SAG awards this year with movies like The Shape of Water, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri and Lady Bird are running the show along with their respective directors. Viewers are anticipating another Time’s Up stance from the fraternity.

All you need to know about Oscars 2018

It is finally the time for the final award ceremony for this season and its the biggest one. Oscars 2018 will air on March 5, 2018, and see the final showdown between the big releases of last year. Just like in the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards, few movies, few directors and performances are favoured to win. The Shape of Water and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri are fighting it out for the best movie spot, while Guillermo Del Torro, Paul Thomas Anderson and Greta Gerwig battle it out for best director.

While most of us are still waiting for Monday where get up at 5 am and sit in front of the TV with a cup of coffee, the preparations are underway at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. This year we fell in love with Tiffany Haddish and her comic timing, fun attitude and loud personality and could not stop looking at Call Me By Your Name star Timothée Chalamet. This award ceremony as well might see a strong Time’s Up stance but it is unclear whether stars will show up dressed in black or wear pins or just end up doing something entirely different.

ALSO READ: James Gunn gives out Avengers: Infinity War spoiler; confirms Guardians of Galaxy 3

Here is the basic information you need for Oscars 2018:

What time are the Oscars?

The 90th annual Academy Awards will go down at the Dolby Theatre Monday, March 5, at 5:30 am IST. The ceremony will air live on Star World, or if you don’t have access to a TV, viewers in select markets can catch the live broadcast on abc.com or the ABC app by signing in with your TV provider. The red carpet pre-show will begin an hour and a half before the ceremony kicks off, at 5:00 am IST on Star World.

Who’s hosting?

For the second year in a row, ABC’s own Jimmy Kimmel will be on hand to keep the show going as host — and yes, he’s already started cracking jokes about last year’s best picture fiasco. “You know, I dream about it every night,” he says in a promo. “I can’t even open the mail because of, you know, all the envelopes.”

Who’s presenting?

This year’s list of presenters includes Tiffany Haddish, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Greta Gerwig, Oscar Isaac, Gal Gadot, Chadwick Boseman, Laura Dern, Zendaya, Margot Robbie, Mark Hamill, Kelly Marie Tran, Gina Rodriguez, Jennifer Garner, Daniela Vega, Kumail Nanjiani, Eva Marie Saint, Armie Hammer, and Wes Studi.

Last year’s acting winners Mahershala Ali, Viola Davis, and Emma Stone will all present this year’s acting statuettes, in accordance with Academy tradition, but 2017’s best actor recipient Casey Affleck will not be attending the ceremony at all. His Oscar victory for his performance in Manchester by the Sea received some backlash last year due to sexual harassment lawsuits filed against the star in 2010. Affleck chose to withdraw from presenting so as not to distract from the work of the nominees. An Academy spokesperson said in a statement to EW, “We appreciate the decision to keep the focus on the show and on the great work of this year.”

Who’s performing?

All five best original song nominees will get their moment on the Oscar stage. Double-nominee Mary J. Blige (for supporting actress in addition to original song) will perform her song Mighty River from Mudbound; Common and Andra Day will perform Stand Up for Something which Common co-wrote with Diane Warren for Marshall; Sufjan Stevens will bring his Call Me By Your Name track Mystery of Love to the show; Keala Settle will sing The Greatest Showman’s This Is Me written by last year’s winners, La La Land songwriting duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul; and Gael García Bernal, Natalie Lafourcade, and Miguel will team up for a performance of Coco’s Remember Me.

Who’s nominated?

Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water led the pack, scoring 13 nominations (just shy of the record set by All About Eve, Titanic, and La La Land, each of which received 14). Dunkirk came in second in the nomination count, with eight, followed by Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, which collected seven nods. Some of the most high-profile categories are listed below:

BEST PICTURE

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST ACTOR

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

BEST ACTRESS

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

BEST DIRECTOR

Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan

Get Out, Jordan Peele

Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig

Phantom Thread, Paul Thomas Anderson

The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

A Fantastic Woman, Chile

The Insult, Lebanon

Loveless, Russia

On Body and Soul, Hungary

The Square, Sweden

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces Places

Icarus

Last Man in Aleppo

Strong Island

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian West shoots for Vogue India cover; styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania

ALSO READ: There she is! First glimpse of Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago with a pink teddy bear Snapchat filter

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App