The 90th Oscars went down today and while it was an uneventful evening and not that fun, to be honest, some of the wins were very well deserved. Unlike this year's Golden Globes which saw an uproar of festivities, the Academy Awards seemed more low key. The Shape of Water won the best picture and its director Guillermo Del Toro won the best director. Frances McDormand won the best actress and gave a speech that inspired all.

While the Oscars have come to an end, there are many things that took the audiences by surprise, the whole Ryan Secrest debacle, a wardrobe malfunction and some amazing wins, but many of us were left scratching our heads when Frances McDormand finished her speech after winnng Actress in a Leading Role for Three billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, with the phrase “I have two words for you: inclusion rider.” An inclusion rider is a clause that an actor can insist be inserted in their contract that requires cast and crew on a film to meet a certain level of diversity. The concept was explored in a TED talk in 2016 by Stacy Smith, founder of the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative at the University of Southern California.

Having examined the data on diversity in US-produced films, which showed that casting was not representative of the population, she suggested that an “equity clause” or an “inclusion rider” could be part of the solution. “The typical feature film has about 40 to 45 speaking characters in it” she explained. “I would argue that only 8 to 10 of those characters are actually relevant to the story. The remaining 30 or so roles, there’s no reason why those minor roles can’t match or reflect the demography of where the story is taking place. An equity rider by an A-lister in their contract can stipulate that those roles reflect the world in which we actually live.” Smith has likened the implementation of it to the NFL’s Rooney Rule. McDormand was awarded best actress for her performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2018: Complete list of 90th Academy Award winners

She opened by saying “If I fall over, pick me up because I’ve got some things to say”, and then went on to urge all of the female nominees in the room to stand up. After McDormand’s speech, some actors immediately offered public support to the idea of social media, with Brie Larson committing to it. In an interview late Sunday night, Smith said she was shocked and grateful to hear that McDormand had given a shout out to her work. “I’m utterly elated,” she told the Guardian by phone. “It’s a complete surprise.”

Smith said she had worked with attorneys to create specific contract language and has already been in touch with numerous actors interested in the idea. “The real goal is to counter bias in the auditioning and casting process,” she said, explaining that the contract could also stipulate that if the film ultimately failed to meet the requirements, the distributor would have to pay a “penalty” to a fund that supports female directors and other underrepresented groups.

Smith said A-list stars could use inclusion riders to ensure proper representation and inclusion of women, people of colour, LGBT people and people with disabilities. “The goal is that talent can take the inclusion rider and adopt it in ways that make sense for their values and their beliefs,” she said.Earlier this year, actor Octavia Spencer revealed that Jessica Chastain had fought for her to make a significantly higher salary by negotiating a joint deal on an upcoming film.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2018: Take a look at the Best Dressed Women on Oscars red carpet

ALSO READ: Oscars 2018: Celebrities wear orange pin to mark solidarity against gun violence in America

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App