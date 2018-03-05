Oscars 2018 has begun and the excitement is real. The Oscar nominations are pretty much the same as the Golden Globes and SAG awards this year with movies like The Shape of Water, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri and Lady Bird are running the show along with their respective directors. The Shape of Water wins Best Picture

It is finally the time for the final award ceremony for this season and its the biggest one. Oscars 2018 is well underway and Academy Awards are being handed out one after the other. Just like in the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards, few movies, few directors and performances are favoured to win. The Shape of Water and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri are fighting it out for the best movie spot, while Guillermo Del Toro, Paul Thomas Anderson and Greta Gerwig battle it out for best director.

This year we fell in love with Tiffany Haddish and her comic timing, fun attitude and loud personality and could not stop looking at Call Me By Your Name star Timothée Chalamet. This award ceremony is seeing a strong Time’s Up stance, they are very vocal about the whole Harvey Weinstein debacle and the movement’s stance on it. The stars are pouring in on the red carpet with faces like Whoopie Goldberg, Taraji O. Henson, Salma Hayek, Margot Robbie, Emma Stone and many more. The award show started at 6:30 am on Star Movies and Star Movies HD.

Here are all the LIVE UPDATES:

10:10 am: Bonnie and Clyde actors Warren Beatty and Fay Dunaway come out to announce the final category of the night. Best Picture goes to The Shape of Water by Guillermo Del Toro

9:59 am: Jodie Foster and Jennifer Lawrence announce the winner for the Actress in a Leading Role category. Frances McDormand wins gold for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. She talks about inclusion writer and projects that star women

9:50 am: Veteran actresses Helen Miren and Jane Fonda present the award for Actor in a Leading Role to Gary Oldman for Darkest Hour

9:43 am: Academy Award winner Emma Stone gives one of the biggest awards of the night, The Best Director award is won by Guillermo Del Toro for The Shape of Water

9:34 am: Jennifer Garner announces the special feature for all the stars the fraternity lost in 2017.

9:30 am: Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda give the Original Song award to Remember Me from Coco written by Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez

9:27 am: 1979 Academy Awar winner Christopher Walken is the presenter who gives out the award for Best Original Score. Alexandre Desplat wins the Academy for The Shape of Water

9:20 am: The Greatest Showman star Zendaya announces the final performance fro the Original Song list, This is Me from The Greatest Showman performed by Keala Settle

9:15 am: Sandra Bullock comes out to present the award for Best Cinematography. The Academy Award was won by Roger A. Deakins for Blade Runner 2049. This is Roger’s 14th nomination and 1st win at the awards.

9:13 am: A feature film on movies made on the military are played including Forrest Gump, Saving Private Ryan and more in honour of the militaries work for its nation.

9:06 am: Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman gives away the award for Best Screenplay to Jordan Peele for Get Out.

9:00 am: Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman and I, Tonya Margot Robbie present the award for Best Adapted Screenplay to James Ivory for Call Me by Your Name

8:56 am: Salma Hayek, Annabella Sciorra and Ashley Judd come together to promote the Time’s Up Movement. They show a feature film about the women who spoke up about sexual harassment, turmoil and the role of female characters in movies, inclusion and giving a new platform to the up and coming.

8:47 am: Wes Studi announces the fourth performance from the Original song nomination list. Common and Andra sing Stand Up for Something from Marshall

8:44 am: The comic duo also give away the golden statuette to for Live Action Short Film to The Silent Child by Chris Overton and Rachel Shenton

8:41 am: Haddish and Rudolph announce the winner for Best Documentary Short Subject: Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405 by Frank Stiefel

8:39 am: A person from the audience Mike, announces the next presenters Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph who come ut holding there heels in hands talking about the Oscar controversy of the awards being to white.

8:35 am: Gal Gadot and Jimmy Kimmel go in first with goodies and the audiences go crazy. Kimmel brings out the rest of the troupe carrying hot-dog canons and 6 foot long subs. The audiences go crazy after seeing all the stars and being live on the Oscars.

8:25 am: Jimmy Kimmel takes a moment to thank the movie-going public without him there will be no awards according to him. He showcases audiences sitting in the Chinese Theatres who are waiting to see a preview. He takes Mark Hamill, Guillermo Del Torro, Ansel Elgort, Emily Blunt, Gal Gadot, Lupita Nyong’o, Margot Robbie, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Armie Hammer over to surprise the audience.

8:25 am: Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey awards Lee Smith for Film Editing of Dunkirk

8:21 am: Annihilation star Gina Rodriguez and Spiderman Tom Holland come out to award Achievements in Visual Effects to John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert, and Richard R. Hoover for Blade Runner 2049

8:13 am: Daniela Vega announces the third performance of the night from the nominations of Original Song by composer Sufijan Stevens who performs Mystery of Love from Call Me by Your Name

8:10 am: The Last Jedi cast also give away the Best Animated Feature FIlm to Darla K. Anderson and Lee Unkrich for Coco.

8:09 am: Mark Hamill, Oscar Issac, Kelly Marie Tran and BB8 from Star Wars: The Last Jedi present the award for Best Animated Short Film to Glen Keane and Kobe Bryant for Dear Basketball.

7:56 am: Mahershala Ali comes out to Allison Janney award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for I, Tonya. The other women nominated were Mary J. Blige for Mudbound, Laurie Metcalf for Lady Bird, Lesley Manville for Phantom Thread and Octavia Spencer for The Shape of Water

7:52 am: Rita Moreno who won the Best Supporting Actress in 1962 for the West Side Story gives the Academy Award to A Fantastic Woman (Chile) by Sebastián Lelio

7:43 am: Eugenio Derbez announces a performance by Gael García Bernal, Natalie Lafourcade, and Miguel who are performing Remember Me from the animated movie Coco

7:37 am: Lupita Nyong’o and Kumail Nanjiani award The Shape of Water (Production Design: Paul Denham Austerberry; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin) for Best Production Design.

7:29 am: Elgort and Gonzalez also give out the Academy Award for Best Sound Mixing to Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, and Gary A. Rizzo for Dunkirk.

7:26 am: Ansel Elgort and Eiza Gonzalez present the award for Best Sound Editing to Richard King and Alex Gibson, Dunkirk. This is Richard King’s fourth and Alex Gibson’s first Academy win.

7: 22 am: A feature shows some of the best works since the beginning of movies. Best performances, best direction and best stories from action to drama to musicals, to horror and the 90 years of perfection that is the movie business and that is what the Oscars represent.

7:12 am: Taraji P. Henson announces the first performance of the event and an Original Song nomination Mighty River from Mudbound sung by actress and singer Mary J. Blige. The performance is gospel-like and sends chills through the audience. Mary is the first person in Oscars history to be nominated for Best Song and Best Supporting Actress in the same year.

7:08 am: Greta Gerwig and Laura Dern present the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature to Icarus by Bryan Fogel and Dyan Cogan.

6:58 am: Eva Marie Saint who won an Oscar in 1955 comes out to present and gets a standing ovation. She presents the Costume Design to Mark Bridges for Phantom Thread.

6:55 am: Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer present the award for Makeup and Hairstyling to Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, and Lucy Sibbick for Darkest Hour. Kazuhiro Tsuji is the first Asian to win this award.

6:43 am: The show starts with Best Supporting Actor. Academy Award winner Viola Davis announces Sam Rockwell as the winner. The others nominated were Willem Dafoe for The Florida Project, Woody Harrelson for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Richard Jenkins for The Shape of Water, Christopher Plummer for All the Money in the World.

6:40 am: Kimmel goes through the list of record setters this year especially with Black Panther blowing up the box-office. He talks about Timothée Chalamet, The Shape of Water, Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie and Jordon Peele.

6:37 am: Jimmy Kimmel does a monologue about women empowerment and all the issues that Hollywood faced in the last year like Harvey Weinstein, Mark Wahlberg fiasco and The Time’s Up movement.

6:30 am: The show starts off with a vintage add introducing Chadwick Boseman, Emma Stone and Meryl Streep. The host for this years Oscars Jimmy Kimmel is introduced. He starts off with a joke on last year’s Best Picture debacle between La La Land and Moonlight.

