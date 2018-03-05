The 90th Academy Awards have begun and they are honouring the best movies of 2017. Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water leads the pack with 13 nominations and is the favourite to win most of the awards. But the race for Best Picture is the closest it has been in years, with Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Get Out building steam. The Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the second consecutive year has handed out almost all the awards and there are some surprising wins.
It is finally the time for the final award ceremony for this season and its the biggest one. Oscars 2018 is well underway and Academy Awards are being handed out one after the other. Just like in the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards, few movies, few directors and performances are favoured to win. The Shape of Water and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri are fighting it out for the best movie spot, while Guillermo Del Torro, Paul Thomas Anderson and Greta Gerwig battle it out for best director.
While the biggest awards of the night best actor and actress, best movie and best director are still to be given out, here are the ones that have already taken home the gold:
BEST PICTURE: The Shape of Water
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
BEST DIRECTOR: Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water
ORIGINAL SONG- Remember Me, Coco
ORIGINAL SCORE- Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE – Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE – Allison Janney, I, Tonya
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY – Call Me by Your Name, James Ivory
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY – Get Out, Jordan Peele
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM – A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM – Coco, Lee Unkrich and Darla K. Anderson
ANIMATED SHORT FILM – Dear Basketball, Glen Keane and Kobe Bryant
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE – Icarus, Bryan Fogel and Dan Cogan
DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT – Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405, Frank Stiefel
LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM – The Silent Child, Chris Overton and Rachel Shenton
SOUND EDITING – Dunkirk, Alex Gibson and Richard King
SOUND MIXING – Dunkirk, Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker and Gary A. Rizzo
FILM EDITING – Dunkirk, Lee Smith
CINEMATOGRAPHY – Blade Runner 2049, Roger Deakins
VISUAL EFFECTS – Blade Runner 2049, John Nelson, Paul Lambert, Richard R. Hoover and Gerd Nefzer
PRODUCTION DESIGN – The Shape of Water, Nathan Robitaille and Nelson Ferreira
COSTUME DESIGN – Phantom Thread, Mark Bridges
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING – Darkest Hour, Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski and Lucy Sibbick
