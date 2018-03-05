The complete list of 90th Academy Award winners 2018: Oscars 2018 is almost over and the best awards are yet to come. The Oscar nominations are pretty much the same as the Golden Globes and SAG awards this year with movies like The Shape of Water, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri and Lady Bird are running the show along with their respective directors. Here is the list of all the winners so far.

While the biggest awards of the night best actor and actress, best movie and best director are still to be given out, here are the ones that have already taken home the gold:

BEST PICTURE: The Shape of Water

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

BEST DIRECTOR: Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water

ORIGINAL SONG- Remember Me, Coco

ORIGINAL SCORE- Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE – Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE – Allison Janney, I, Tonya

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY – Call Me by Your Name, James Ivory

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY – Get Out, Jordan Peele

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM – A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM – Coco, Lee Unkrich and Darla K. Anderson

ANIMATED SHORT FILM – Dear Basketball, Glen Keane and Kobe Bryant

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE – Icarus, Bryan Fogel and Dan Cogan

DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT – Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405, Frank Stiefel

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM – The Silent Child, Chris Overton and Rachel Shenton

SOUND EDITING – Dunkirk, Alex Gibson and Richard King

SOUND MIXING – Dunkirk, Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker and Gary A. Rizzo

FILM EDITING – Dunkirk, Lee Smith

CINEMATOGRAPHY – Blade Runner 2049, Roger Deakins

VISUAL EFFECTS – Blade Runner 2049, John Nelson, Paul Lambert, Richard R. Hoover and Gerd Nefzer

PRODUCTION DESIGN – The Shape of Water, Nathan Robitaille and Nelson Ferreira

COSTUME DESIGN – Phantom Thread, Mark Bridges

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING – Darkest Hour, Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski and Lucy Sibbick

