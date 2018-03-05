Oscars one of the most prestigious awards that every artist wishes for. Here we present you the winners of each category in most desired Oscars. From best picture to the makeup and costume here is the complete list of the winners.

BEST PICTURE: The Shape of Water: The shape of water has won the Oscar for best picture at the 90th Academy Awards, Guillermo del Toro’s fantasy love story Co-written and directed by Del Toro.

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.Frances McDormand is taking home the Academy Award for Actress in a Leading role.

Darkest Hour: Gary Oldman wins the Best Actor for Darkest Hour Gary Oldman has won the Academy Award for the Best Actor.

BEST DIRECTOR: Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water: Sunday night at the 90th annual Academy Awards, Guillermo del Toro’s swoony merman fantasy The Shape of Water took home the awards for Best Directing and Best Picture.

ORIGINAL SONG- Remember Me, Coco: “Remember Me” from the animated movie Coco won the Oscar for Best Original Song Sunday night.

ORIGINAL SCORE- Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water: Desplat’s take on why he always came up dry at the Oscars was because he was known for understated scores versus brassy ones. But at the Oscar night, the Academy showed that they indeed truly adore Desplat, and gave him his second original score win for Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water.

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriThe 90th annual Academy Awards kicked off with the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role.

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE – Allison Janney, I, Tonya: Allison Janney won Best Actress in a Supporting Role for I, Tonya at the 90th annual Academy Awards, which took place Sunday, March 4, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY – Call Me by Your Name, James Ivory: James Ivory’s script for the coming-of-age drama “Call Me by Your Name” won the Oscar for best adapted screenplay at Sunday’s 90th Academy Awards.

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY – Get Out, Jordan Peele: Jordan Peele won Best Original Screenplay at the 2018 Oscars for Get Out and made history as the first African American man take home that Academy Award.

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM – A Fantastic Woman (Chile): A Fantastic Woman has won the Oscar for best foreign language film at the 90th Academy Awards.

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM – Coco, Lee Unkrich and Darla K. Anderson: Pixar’s colorful Day of the Dead-inspired Coco won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature at the 90th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

ANIMATED SHORT FILM – Dear Basketball, Glen Keane and Kobe Bryant: Former NBA star Kobe Bryant has become an unlikely Oscar winner after Dear Basketball, which he wrote and narrated, won the Academy award for best animated short film.

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE – Icarus, Bryan Fogel and Dan Cogan: “Icarus” took home top honors at the 2018 Academy Awards, winning the trophy for Best Documentary Feature.

DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT – Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405, Frank Stiefel: Frank Stiefel’s Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405 was named Best Documentary Short at the 90thth Academy Awards.

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM – The Silent Child, Chris Overton and Rachel Shenton: Former Hollyoaks stars Rachel Shenton has won the best live action short film Oscar for The Silent Child.

SOUND EDITING – Dunkirk, Alex Gibson and Richard King: Acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s war drama Dunkirk won top sound honours at the 90th Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

SOUND MIXING – Dunkirk, Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker and Gary A. Rizzo: The sound editors and mixers won Academy Awards on Sunday night.

FILM EDITING – Dunkirk, Lee Smith: Christopher Nolan’s longtime collaborator in the editing room, Australian Lee Smith, won his first Oscar on Sunday.

CINEMATOGRAPHY – Blade Runner 2049, Roger Deakins: Veteran British director of photography Roger Deakins has finally ended his 13-film losing streak at the Oscars by winning the best cinematography Academy award for Blade Runner 2049.

VISUAL EFFECTS – Blade Runner 2049, John Nelson, Paul Lambert, Richard R. Hoover and Gerd Nefzer: Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049 was a visual feast of a film, and on Sunday night, it took home the Oscar for Achievement in Visual Effects.

PRODUCTION DESIGN – The Shape of Water, Nathan Robitaille and Nelson Ferreira: Nelson Ferreira and Nathan Robitaille have a long history working together, culminating in an Oscar nomination for best sound editing for The Shape of Water.

COSTUME DESIGN – Phantom Thread, Mark Bridges: Phantom Thread’s Oscar-winning costume designer on how to tell stories with couture directed by Paul Thomas Anderson.

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING – Darkest Hour, Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski and Lucy Sibbick : Mark Bridges won the Academy Award for Best Costume Designer.

