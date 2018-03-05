Amid the cheers and celebrations, Oscars 2018 also mourned the loss of legendary Indian actors Sridevi and Shashi Kapoor at the In Memorian segment of the award ceremony. Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, who is also the nephew of Shashi Kapoor and has worked with Sridevi in a lot of films, took to his Twitter handle to express his gratitude towards the Academy awards for remembering them and giving credits to his father Raj Kapoor as the executive producer of the show.

Oscars. Thank you for remembering Shashi Kapoor and Sridevi. Thrilled to see the name Raj Kapoor as the executive producer of the show. We are on the threshold of world cinema! pic.twitter.com/YMkqntZ4Xz — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 5, 2018

Known to charm the audience in films like Deewar, Kabhie Kabhie, Namak Halal and Kaala Patthar, the remarkable actor left for the heavenly abode on December 4, 2017 at the age of 74 due to prolonged illness. Bollywood’s first female superstar Sridevi ruled over the hearts of millions with more than 300 films in her account across Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. The queen of hearts, best known for her films like Mr India, Sadma, Chandni, Lamhe, and Nagina, passed away at the age of 54 in Dubai sending shock waves across the country.

Reminiscing the memories of his father at the Raj Kapoor Awards for Excellence in Cinema, Rishi Kapoor had earlier revealed that the legendary actor almost missed the opportunity of being directed by filmmaker Satyajit Ray. He said, “Originally Jaagte Raho was offered to Satyajit Ray to direct but he wasn’t available. That’s why the whole crew was Bengali in the film because Dada was supposed to direct it… My father missed being directed by Ray and, in fact, my grandfather just missed being directed by the great Rabindranath Tagore in another film.”

Citing Audrey Hepburn during the special fragment at Oscars, Jennifer Garner said, “Every storyteller knows that there is no joy without sorrow. Tonight, as we celebrate the achievements of our collaborators, we also mourn the loss of those who brought joy and awareness through their passion for the movies. The work they left us, as Academy Award winner Audrey Hepburn said so beautifully, ‘Gives pleasure, creates beauty, awakens our conscience, arouses our compassion, and perhaps most importantly, gives millions a moment of respite in our violent world’.”

