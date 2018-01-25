The nominations for the 90th Academy Awards were announced recently;y by Girls Trip’s Tiffany Haddish and War for the Planet of the Apes’ Andy Serkis. The nominations came pretty close to the expectations set by this month’s Golden Globes, with Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri getting seven nominations, but The Shape of Water became the most-nominated film, with 13 nominations including Best Picture, Directing, Actress in a Leading Role, and a slew of technical and visual awards, while Dunkirk is a close second with eight nods — largely in technical categories, but also Best Picture and Directing.

Greta Gerwig’s directorial debut Lady Bird is nominated five times, and though she was notably passed over by the Golden Globes, she’s the fifth woman in the ceremony’s 90-year history to be nominated for the Directing Oscar. If she wins, she’ll be the second woman to do so, Mudbound’s Rachel Morrison has already made history this morning as the first woman to ever be nominated in the cinematography category. That is not all, Logan is the first superhero to get nominated for Orginal Screenplay. While most of the nominations are expected, people are fairly upset that movies like Wonder Woman and The Florida Project and names like James Franco, Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg were snubbed from there much-deserved nominations this year. Here’s the full list of nominees:

BEST PICTURE:

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

DIRECTING:

Christopher Nolan — Dunkirk

Jordan Peele — Get Out

Greta Gerwig — Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson — Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Toro — The Shape of Water

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:

The Big Sick — Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani

Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani Get Out — Jordan Peele

Jordan Peele Lady Bird — Greta Gerwig

— Greta Gerwig The Shape of Water — Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor

Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri — Martin McDonagh

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:

Call Me By Your Name — James Ivory

James Ivory The Disaster Artist — Scott Neustadter, Michael H. Weber

Scott Neustadter, Michael H. Weber Logan — Scott Frank, James Mangold, Michael Green

— Scott Frank, James Mangold, Michael Green Molly’s Game — Aaron Sorkin

— Aaron Sorkin Mudbound — Virgil Williams, Dee Rees

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE:

Timothée Chalamet — Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day Lewis — Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya — Get Out

Gary Oldman — Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington — Roman J. Israel, Esq.

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE:

Sally Hawkins — The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand — Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie — I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan — Lady Bird

Meryl Streep — The Post

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE:

Willem Dafoe — The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson — Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins — The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer — All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell — Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE:

Mary J. Blige — Mudbound

Allison Janney — I, Tonya

Lesley Manville — Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf — Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer — The Shape of Water

DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE):

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail — Steve James, Mark Mitten, Julie Goldman

— Steve James, Mark Mitten, Julie Goldman Faces Places — Agnès Varda, JR and Rosalie Varda

— Agnès Varda, JR and Rosalie Varda Icarus — Bryan Fogel, Dan Cogan

— Bryan Fogel, Dan Cogan Last Men in Aleppo — Feras Fayyad, Kareem Abeed, Søren Steen Jespersen

— Feras Fayyad, Kareem Abeed, Søren Steen Jespersen Strong Island — Yance Ford, Joslyn Barnes

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT):

Edith + Eddie — Laura Checkoway, Thomas Lee Wright

Laura Checkoway, Thomas Lee Wright Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405 — Frank Stiefel

Frank Stiefel Heroin(e) — Elaine McMilion Sheldon, Kerrin Sheldon

Elaine McMilion Sheldon, Kerrin Sheldon Knife Skills — Thomas Lennon

Thomas Lennon Traffic Stop — Kate Davis, David Heilbroner

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM:

DeKalb Elementary — Reed Van Dyk

Reed Van Dyk The Eleven O’Clock — Derin Seale, Josh Lawson

Derin Seale, Josh Lawson My Nephew Emmett — Kevin Wilson Jr.

Kevin Wilson Jr. The Silent Child — Chris Overton, Rachel Shenton

Chris Overton, Rachel Shenton Watu Wote / All of Us — Katja Benrath, Tobias Rosen

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:

The Boss Baby — Tom McGrath, Ramsey Naito

Tom McGrath, Ramsey Naito The Breadwinner — Nora Twomey, Anthony Leo

Nora Twomey, Anthony Leo Coco — Lee Unkrich, Darla K. Anderson

Lee Unkrich, Darla K. Anderson Ferdinand — Carlos Saldanha

Carlos Saldanha Loving Vincent — Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman, Ivan Mactaggart

ANIMATED SHORT FILM:

Dear Basketball — Glen Keane, Kobe Bryant

Glen Keane, Kobe Bryant Garden Party — Victor Claire, Gabriel Grapperon

Victor Claire, Gabriel Grapperon Lou — Dave Mullins, Dana Murray

Dave Mullins, Dana Murray Negative Space — Max Porter, Ru Kuwahata

Max Porter, Ru Kuwahata Revolting Rhymes — Jakob Schuh, Jan Lachauer

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM:

A Fantastic Woman — Sebastián Lelio, Chile

Sebastián Lelio, Chile The Insult — Ziad Doueiri, Lebanon

Ziad Doueiri, Lebanon Loveless — Andrey Zvyagintsev, Russia

Andrey Zvyagintsev, Russia On Body and Soul — Ildikó Enyedi, Hungary

Ildikó Enyedi, Hungary The Square — Ruben Östlund, Sweden

CINEMATOGRAPHY:

Blade Runner 2049 — Roger A. Deakins

Roger A. Deakins Darkest Hour — Bruno Delbonnel

Bruno Delbonnel Dunkirk — Hoyte van Hoytema

Hoyte van Hoytema Mudbound — Rachel Morrison

Rachel Morrison The Shape of Water — Dan Laustsen

PRODUCTION DESIGN:

Beauty and the Beast — Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

— Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer Blade Runner 2049 — Dennis Gassner, Alessandra Querzola

Dennis Gassner, Alessandra Querzola Darkest Hour – Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer Dunkirk — Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis

Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis The Shape of Water — Paul Denham Austerberry, Shane Vieau, Jeff Melvin

VISUAL EFFECTS:

Blade Runner 2049

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

FILM EDITING:

Baby Driver — Paul Machliss, Jonathan Amos

Paul Machliss, Jonathan Amos Dunkirk — Lee Smith

Lee Smith I, Tonya — Tatiana S. Riegel

Tatiana S. Riegel The Shape of Water — Sidney Wolinsky

Sidney Wolinsky Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri — Jon Gregory

COSTUME DESIGN:

Beauty and the Beast — Jacqueline Durran

— Jacqueline Durran Darkest Hour — Jacqueline Durran

Jacqueline Durran Phantom Thread — Mark Bridges

Mark Bridges The Shape of Water — Luis Sequeira

Luis Sequeira Victoria & Abdul — Consolata Boyle

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING:

Darkest Hour — Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick

— Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick Victoria & Abdul — Daniel Phillips, Lou Sheppard

Daniel Phillips, Lou Sheppard Wonder — Arden Tuiten

ORIGINAL SCORE:

Dunkirk — Hans Zimmer

Hans Zimmer Phantom Thread — Jonny Greenwood

Jonny Greenwood The Shape of Water — Alexandre Desplat

Alexandre Desplat Star Wars: The Last Jedi — John Williams

John Williams Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri — Carter Burwell

ORIGINAL SONG:

“Mighty River” — Mudbound , Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq, Taura Stinson

, Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq, Taura Stinson “Mystery of Love” — Call Me By Your Name , Sufjan Stevens

, Sufjan Stevens “Remember Me” — Coco , Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez

, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez “Stand Up for Something” — Marshall , Diane Warren, Lonnie R. Lynn

, Diane Warren, Lonnie R. Lynn “This is Me” — The Greatest Showman, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul

SOUND EDITING:

Baby Driver — Julian Slater

— Julian Slater Blade Runner 2049 — Mark Mangini, Theo Green

Mark Mangini, Theo Green Dunkirk — Richard King, Alex Gibson

Richard King, Alex Gibson The Shape of Water — Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira

Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira Star Wars: The Last Jedi — Matthew Wood, Ren Klyce

SOUND MIXING: