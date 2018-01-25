The nominations for the 90th Academy Awards were announced recently;y by Girls Trip’s Tiffany Haddish and War for the Planet of the Apes’ Andy Serkis. The nominations came pretty close to the expectations set by this month’s Golden Globes, with Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri getting seven nominations, but The Shape of Water became the most-nominated film, with 13 nominations including Best Picture, Directing, Actress in a Leading Role, and a slew of technical and visual awards, while Dunkirk is a close second with eight nods — largely in technical categories, but also Best Picture and Directing.
Greta Gerwig’s directorial debut Lady Bird is nominated five times, and though she was notably passed over by the Golden Globes, she’s the fifth woman in the ceremony’s 90-year history to be nominated for the Directing Oscar. If she wins, she’ll be the second woman to do so, Mudbound’s Rachel Morrison has already made history this morning as the first woman to ever be nominated in the cinematography category. That is not all, Logan is the first superhero to get nominated for Orginal Screenplay. While most of the nominations are expected, people are fairly upset that movies like Wonder Woman and The Florida Project and names like James Franco, Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg were snubbed from there much-deserved nominations this year. Here’s the full list of nominees:
BEST PICTURE:
- Call Me By Your Name
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
- Get Out
- Lady Bird
- Phantom Thread
- The Post
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
DIRECTING:
- Christopher Nolan — Dunkirk
- Jordan Peele — Get Out
- Greta Gerwig — Lady Bird
- Paul Thomas Anderson — Phantom Thread
- Guillermo del Toro — The Shape of Water
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:
- The Big Sick — Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani
- Get Out — Jordan Peele
- Lady Bird — Greta Gerwig
- The Shape of Water — Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri — Martin McDonagh
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:
- Call Me By Your Name — James Ivory
- The Disaster Artist — Scott Neustadter, Michael H. Weber
- Logan — Scott Frank, James Mangold, Michael Green
- Molly’s Game — Aaron Sorkin
- Mudbound — Virgil Williams, Dee Rees
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE:
- Timothée Chalamet — Call Me By Your Name
- Daniel Day Lewis — Phantom Thread
- Daniel Kaluuya — Get Out
- Gary Oldman — Darkest Hour
- Denzel Washington — Roman J. Israel, Esq.
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE:
- Sally Hawkins — The Shape of Water
- Frances McDormand — Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Margot Robbie — I, Tonya
- Saoirse Ronan — Lady Bird
- Meryl Streep — The Post
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE:
- Willem Dafoe — The Florida Project
- Woody Harrelson — Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Richard Jenkins — The Shape of Water
- Christopher Plummer — All the Money in the World
- Sam Rockwell — Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE:
- Mary J. Blige — Mudbound
- Allison Janney — I, Tonya
- Lesley Manville — Phantom Thread
- Laurie Metcalf — Lady Bird
- Octavia Spencer — The Shape of Water
DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE):
- Abacus: Small Enough to Jail — Steve James, Mark Mitten, Julie Goldman
- Faces Places — Agnès Varda, JR and Rosalie Varda
- Icarus — Bryan Fogel, Dan Cogan
- Last Men in Aleppo — Feras Fayyad, Kareem Abeed, Søren Steen Jespersen
- Strong Island — Yance Ford, Joslyn Barnes
DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT):
- Edith + Eddie — Laura Checkoway, Thomas Lee Wright
- Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405 — Frank Stiefel
- Heroin(e) — Elaine McMilion Sheldon, Kerrin Sheldon
- Knife Skills — Thomas Lennon
- Traffic Stop — Kate Davis, David Heilbroner
LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM:
- DeKalb Elementary — Reed Van Dyk
- The Eleven O’Clock — Derin Seale, Josh Lawson
- My Nephew Emmett — Kevin Wilson Jr.
- The Silent Child — Chris Overton, Rachel Shenton
- Watu Wote / All of Us — Katja Benrath, Tobias Rosen
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:
- The Boss Baby — Tom McGrath, Ramsey Naito
- The Breadwinner — Nora Twomey, Anthony Leo
- Coco — Lee Unkrich, Darla K. Anderson
- Ferdinand — Carlos Saldanha
- Loving Vincent — Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman, Ivan Mactaggart
ANIMATED SHORT FILM:
- Dear Basketball — Glen Keane, Kobe Bryant
- Garden Party — Victor Claire, Gabriel Grapperon
- Lou — Dave Mullins, Dana Murray
- Negative Space — Max Porter, Ru Kuwahata
- Revolting Rhymes — Jakob Schuh, Jan Lachauer
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM:
- A Fantastic Woman — Sebastián Lelio, Chile
- The Insult — Ziad Doueiri, Lebanon
- Loveless — Andrey Zvyagintsev, Russia
- On Body and Soul — Ildikó Enyedi, Hungary
- The Square — Ruben Östlund, Sweden
CINEMATOGRAPHY:
- Blade Runner 2049 — Roger A. Deakins
- Darkest Hour — Bruno Delbonnel
- Dunkirk — Hoyte van Hoytema
- Mudbound — Rachel Morrison
- The Shape of Water — Dan Laustsen
PRODUCTION DESIGN:
- Beauty and the Beast — Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
- Blade Runner 2049 — Dennis Gassner, Alessandra Querzola
- Darkest Hour – Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
- Dunkirk — Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis
- The Shape of Water — Paul Denham Austerberry, Shane Vieau, Jeff Melvin
VISUAL EFFECTS:
- Blade Runner 2049
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
- Kong: Skull Island
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- War for the Planet of the Apes
FILM EDITING:
- Baby Driver — Paul Machliss, Jonathan Amos
- Dunkirk — Lee Smith
- I, Tonya — Tatiana S. Riegel
- The Shape of Water — Sidney Wolinsky
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri — Jon Gregory
COSTUME DESIGN:
- Beauty and the Beast — Jacqueline Durran
- Darkest Hour — Jacqueline Durran
- Phantom Thread — Mark Bridges
- The Shape of Water — Luis Sequeira
- Victoria & Abdul — Consolata Boyle
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING:
- Darkest Hour — Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick
- Victoria & Abdul — Daniel Phillips, Lou Sheppard
- Wonder — Arden Tuiten
ORIGINAL SCORE:
- Dunkirk — Hans Zimmer
- Phantom Thread — Jonny Greenwood
- The Shape of Water — Alexandre Desplat
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi — John Williams
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri — Carter Burwell
ORIGINAL SONG:
- “Mighty River” — Mudbound, Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq, Taura Stinson
- “Mystery of Love” — Call Me By Your Name, Sufjan Stevens
- “Remember Me” — Coco, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez
- “Stand Up for Something” — Marshall, Diane Warren, Lonnie R. Lynn
- “This is Me” — The Greatest Showman, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul
SOUND EDITING:
- Baby Driver — Julian Slater
- Blade Runner 2049 — Mark Mangini, Theo Green
- Dunkirk — Richard King, Alex Gibson
- The Shape of Water — Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi — Matthew Wood, Ren Klyce
SOUND MIXING:
- Baby Driver — Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Mary H. Ellis
- Blade Runner 2049— Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Mac Ruth
- Dunkirk — Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo
- The Shape of Water — Christian Cooke, Bran Zoern, Glen Gauthier
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi — David Parker, Michael Semanick, Ren Klyce, Stuart Wilson