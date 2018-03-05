Oscars 2018, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel was held on March 4, Sunday. The star studded night witness various Hollywood sensations including Emily Blunt, Jennifer Lawrence, Gina Rodriguez, Lupita Nyongo, Nicole Kidman, among many others who made the night even more glamorous with their stunning dresses and striking style on this star-studded event.

And it’s that time of the year when you can see glamour on the red carpet. March 4, 2018, Oscars came out to be a hit with some stunning gowns on the go. From hot Emily blunt’s Schiaparelli Haute Couture to Meryl Streep’s Christian Dior Haute Couture, ladies were spotted donning shimmery, elegant and charming dresses. Take a look at the ladies who were the best-dressed looks of the night. The extravaganza night was totally a star-studded event and the entire Hollywood was there to give their attendance.

The red carpet every year hosts some of the most happening and mesmerizing moments which also includes best dressed to worst dressed. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 90th Academy Award ceremony was held on March 4, 2018. Mark Bridges, Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway, Jodie Foster, Jennifer Lawrence, Jane Fonda, Helen Mirren, Keala Settle, Emily Blunt, Sofia Vergara, Lindsey Vonn, Salma Hayek, Blanca Blanco, Allison Janne, Andra Day, St. Vincent, and Whoopi Goldberg were amongst the one spotted at the Oscars.

Emily Blunt: An English-American film and stage actress stunned the red carpet with high-neckline Victorian-inspired duck egg blue gown.

Gina Rodriguez: Jane the Virgin actress’s deep neck has simply adorned the carpet.

Lupita Nyongo: Kenyan-Mexican beauty was seen in shimmering golden dress.

Jennifer Lawrence: Passengers actress chose not to mess up by opting for a simple yet elegant grown.

Nicole Kidman: Blonde hair beauty’s electric blue gown simply stole our hearts.

