Oscar 2019 would forgo a host, the organisers confirmed on Tuesday citing the broadcaster were finding it difficult to fill the void left behind Comedian Kevin Hart. For the first time after 30 years, the esteemed Academy Awards aka Oscars will take place without a host. Considered as one of the biggest nights in the Hollywood, the 91st Academy Awards are scheduled to take place on February 24 to felicitate and honour the best films of 2018 and their casts and crews. The last two editions of the awards were hosted by television host Jimmy Kimmel.
Earlier, it was confirmed that actor and comedian Hart will host the show, however, he stepped down following a controversy that erupted over his homophobic tweets posted back in 2009. In the tweets, the actor had said that he was not homophobic but he would definitely let his boy become gay. The broadcasters of the show have also confirmed that it will be the presenters who would be hosting the show along with presenting the awards.
Soon after, the news of no host for the Oscars broke out, people took to their Twitter handles to express their disappointment over the matter. The ‘no host for the Oscars’ had left fans confused and shell-shocked. The Twitterati have come up with strange suggestions to help the broadcasters in selecting a host for the show.
https://twitter.com/selfiesunleashe/status/1093019666165854208
This year, the films that have been nominated for the Oscars include Black Panther, Bohemian Rhapsody, Blackkklansman, The Favourite, Green Book, Roma, A Star Is Born and Vice.
