Oscar 2019 would forgo a host, the organisers confirmed on Tuesday citing the broadcaster were finding it difficult to fill the void left behind Comedian Kevin Hart. For the first time after 30 years, the esteemed Academy Awards aka Oscars will take place without a host. Considered as one of the biggest nights in the Hollywood, the 91st Academy Awards are scheduled to take place on February 24 to felicitate and honour the best films of 2018 and their casts and crews. The last two editions of the awards were hosted by television host Jimmy Kimmel.

Earlier, it was confirmed that actor and comedian Hart will host the show, however, he stepped down following a controversy that erupted over his homophobic tweets posted back in 2009. In the tweets, the actor had said that he was not homophobic but he would definitely let his boy become gay. The broadcasters of the show have also confirmed that it will be the presenters who would be hosting the show along with presenting the awards.

Soon after, the news of no host for the Oscars broke out, people took to their Twitter handles to express their disappointment over the matter. The ‘no host for the Oscars’ had left fans confused and shell-shocked. The Twitterati have come up with strange suggestions to help the broadcasters in selecting a host for the show.

This thing we’re doing with the Oscars now, with no host, let’s start doing that with the president — Swivelore & Spice (@swivelore) February 6, 2019

No host for the oscars. Ellen where are u — FUCK LOVE project for seth (@SethBAccess) February 6, 2019

Is there still no host for the Oscars? If I could, I’d host the Oscars lol @TheAcademy — Fatima Mederos (@fabfatima_m) February 6, 2019

If there is no host and fewer montages, they can give out all the awards. #Oscars #PresentAll24 pic.twitter.com/mC4BALe53t — Starwolf Oakley (@starwolf_oakley) February 6, 2019

In recent times the host at Oscars make crass and unfunny jokes. So it's a good thing this year there's no host. But now not many are interested to watch the Oscars. — anjoosharon (@anjoosharon) February 6, 2019

Can't believe there's no Oscars host this year and they're still talking about not airing some categories. Show them all, and for God's sake, no skits about celebrities surprising the unwashed masses. — Jimmy Geurts (@JimmyGeurts) February 6, 2019

This year, the films that have been nominated for the Oscars include Black Panther, Bohemian Rhapsody, Blackkklansman, The Favourite, Green Book, Roma, A Star Is Born and Vice.

