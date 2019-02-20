Oscars 2019 date, time, nomination, host and venue: The 91st Academy Awards is all set to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California on February 24, Sunday, 2019. It will air in the morning, Monday, February 25 in India. The ceremony will start at 9/8c on ABC. Catch all the updates from Oscars starting at 6:30 am on February 25.

Oscars 2019: The 91st Academy Awards will take place on February 24, Sunday, 2019. It will air in the morning, Monday February 25 in India. The ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. This is one of the most celebrated award show across the world. Every year, Hollywood celebrities graced the award ceremony. This year too, expectations are high from the international starry night. There is a lot of curiosity in the air to know about the Oscars 2019.

From the nominations, host to the presenters, we bring you a complete list which you should know.

Oscars 2019 nominations:

The Oscar nominations features various best movies, actors and actresses this year.

Oscars 2019: Best Picture Nominations

Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Favourite, Green Book, Roma, A Star is Born and Vice.

Oscars 2019: Best Actor Nominations

Christian Bale (Vice), Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born), Willem Dafoe (At Eternity’s Gate), Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody) and Viggo Mortensen (Green Book).

Oscars 2019: Best Actress Nominations

Yalitza Aparicio (Roma), Glenn Close (The Wife), Olivia Colman (The Favourite), Lady Gaga (A Star is Born) and Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Oscars 2019: Best Director

Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman), Pawel Pawlikowski (Cold War), Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite), Alfonso Cuaron (Roma) and Adam McKay (Vice)

Oscars 2019: Actress in a Supporting Role

Amy Adams (Vice), Marina De Tavira (Roma), Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk), Emma Stone (The Favourite)

Oscars 2019: Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali (Green Book), Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman), Sam Elliott (A Star is Born), Richard E Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) and Sam Rockwell (Vice)

Oscars 2019 host

For the uninitiators, The Academy had zeroed in on Kevin Hart to host the Oscars 2019. However, some of the tweets had surfaced which led to the stepping down from the Oscar host duty. At the end, the Oscars decided to not have host this year.

Oscars 2019 presenters:

This year, the Oscars expected to be a marvel studded glittery night. Presently, Chris Evans, Chadwick Boseman, Brie Larson and Samuel L Jackson have been confirmed as the names from MCU.

Aquaman star Jason Momoa and X-Men star James McAvoy are also expected to hand over an Oscar.

Other celebrities include Fast and Furious 8 star Charlize Theron, Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke, Crazy Rich Asians stars Awkwafina, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, James Bond star Daniel Craig, Javier Bardem, Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Lopez, Laura Dern, Maya Rudolph, Angela Bassett, Amandla Stenberg, Melissa McCarthy, Sarah Paulson and Tessa Thompson.

The ceremony will begin at 9/8c on ABC. The Indian audience can catch all the updates from Oscars starting at 6:30 am on February 25.

