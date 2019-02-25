Oscars 2019: Oscars is one of the most beautiful and biggest nights as the celebrities are honoured for their phenomenal work and the stars also get a chance of showcasing their glamour. The award ceremony is best known for giving the finest moments to ponder upon, while some celebrities take good advantage of the opportunity and dazzle well, some look a little less attractive–

Oscars is not only a place where stars are appreciated for their work, but it also counted among the places where actors get a chance to showcase their style and glamour. It is among the biggest nights where you can see lacks of new fashion styles starting from tube dress, backless designs to sharp tuxes. Following the same tradition, this year too the trend was repeated. It is very important to look at your best in order to steal hearts and maintain your own personality. From suiting attires to perfect hairdo and right makeup, everything adds upon to your style. The 91st Academy Awards witnessed all sorts of attires this year, some with their breathtaking looks to some who shocked people with their outrageous attires.

Here is a list of stars who didn’t make up to the mark to dazzle at the red carpet:



Sarah Paulson

American actor, producer and director Sarah Paulson wore a oversized pink ballgown which is having a sparkling neck design. With a tight bun and not so charming makeup, the actor failed to impress with her style game.

SZA

Amrican Singer SZA wore a white strapless dress which is not looking up to the mark. Her side slit with feathery work is unfortunately not adding much to her beauty.



Rachel Weisz

British actor Rachel Weisz wore a red dress and completed her look with a short latex over jacket which is not looking good on her. Moreover her hairstyle is making her look odd in the ceremony.



Lisa Bonet

American actor Lisa Bonet dressed in an offbeat color dress which is not serving the purpose of being dressed in the biggest nights of the year. With short length and wackier style, the actor is not looking so good.



Maya Rudolph

American actor, singer Maya Rudolph is wearing a pink floral print gown but the odd part about the dress is its oversized look which is not adding much to her beauty and style.



Gemma Chan

British theatre actor Gemma Chan was dressed in a pink high collarded dress which is looking good but the wacky part about her dress is size which is not looking as the size of the actor.



For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More