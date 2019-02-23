91st Academy Awards is just around the corner and people are much excited to witness the entire award ceremony night. Following the earlier trends, Oscar is scheduled to take place in Dolby Theatre like every time. It was decided that Kevin Hart will host the entire ceremony but he has withdrawn his name due to some unprofessional tweets that were posted against him on the Internet. The prestigious awards will be hosted on February 24 in Los Angeles, USA. The Indian viewers will be able to watch the entire glamourous night live on February 25 as per Indian timing. Though the ceremony will be telecasted by Star Movies, meanwhile if the viewers want to watch it live, they can witness the night on Hotstar from 6:30 am. The red carpet updates shall begin on Twitter from 5 am as per the Indian timings.

Talking about the nominations, films like Vice, The Favourite, Green Book, Black Panther are nominated for the Best Picture Award. Glenn Close has been proposed for Best Actress for the movie The Wife along with Lady Gaga for A Star Is Born and many other stars like Olivia Colman and Yalitza Aparicio for the movies The Favourite and Roma. For Best Actor award, actors like Christian Bale, Rami Malek, Viggo Mortensen, Bradley Cooper are in the race too. Moreover, the Academy is trying their best to make the award ceremony interesting and entertaining as it is very long and at times end up at a boring affair. However, some time back the Academy announced that four of the awards– film editing, live-action short, best cinematography and makeup and hairstyling, will be presented at the time of commercial breaks but due to protest, the academy restored the plans and decided to present the four categories in the main time of the show only.

