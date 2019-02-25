Oscars 2019: The 91st Academy Awards are currently taking place in Los Angeles, California. Oscars 2019 is all set to appreciate some of the best films that came into existence in 2018. Several actors and actresses from the film industry made a dazzling appearance on the red carpet and made headlines with their eccentric ensembles.

Oscars 2019: The 91st Academy Awards are currently taking place in Los Angeles, California. Oscars 2019 is all set to appreciate some of the best films that came into existence in 2018. Several actors and actresses from the film industry made a dazzling appearance on the red carpet and made headlines with their eccentric ensembles. Apart from appreciating the best crafts, Oscars 2019 are also known for making headlines with Hollywood stars bringing the best out of their wardrobes.

The Star is Born actor Lady Gaga was seen wearing a strapless black fail-safe gown with elbow lengthed glove, high tied bun paring with diamond embedded neckpiece and earring, whereas Rachel Weisz looked fabulous in a radiant red outfit flaunting her baby-bump magnificently and been awarded for the Best Supporting Actress, for her role in The Favourite. Emma Stone was seen wearing a honeycomb gold and brown gown skinny floor-length gown and walked the carpet solo.

Male actor, singer, writer, and Director Billy Porter wore a black semi coat cum gown attire with a black neck-bow a white combined shirt, it is a special tuxedo dress with a dramatic look.

Actor Helen Mirren wore a hot barbie pink dress with a combination of carnation pink along with lavender pink looks flawlessly beautiful. Talking much about the other Hollywood actors the Best Supporting Actress nominee Amy Adams arrives with her husband Darren Le Gallo, showcasing their excellent love bond.

Rami Malek raised the temperature in his tucked white shirt with a black neck-bow and suit poses against his girlfriend Lucy Boynton. Emilia Clark, the Me before You actor, looked way sexy in her lavender coloured off-shoulder gown.

