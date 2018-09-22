Oscars 2019: Among the films that are in the race to be selected as India's official entry to Oscars 2019 are Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal's Raazi, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor's Padmaavat, Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu's October and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Manto. The official annoucement for the same will be made today, i.e September 22 at IMPPA House.

As Oscars 2019 inches closer, the Indian Film Industry is determined to secure its place in Best Foreign Language Category. Although Rajkummar Rao-starrer Newton, which was India’s official entry to Oscars in 2018 could not win an award, it definitely gave a ray of hope and confidence to aspiring filmmakers.

According to the latest report by PinkVilla, the films that are in the running to become India’s official entry to Oscars 2019 are Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal-starrer Raazi, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor-starrer Padmaavat, Varun Dhawan and debutant Banita Sandhu-starrer October.

With this, Nandita Das’s film Manto starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor’s PadMan, Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor-starrer 102 Not Out and Mrunal Thakur, Freida Pinto and Richa Chaddha’s Love Sonia are top contenders.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh’s Simmba gets a new release date, avoids clash with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero

Among the regional cinema, Marathi films like Bogda, Nude and Gulabjaam, Gujarati films like Reva and Best of Luck Laalu, Tamil films like To Let and Kolamavu Kokila and Assamese film Village Rockstar are also a part of the race.

Also Read: Sadak 2: Alia got extremely emotional on hearing the script, reveals Mahesh Bhatt

As per the report, 28 films are contending for the top spot and the annoucement for the same will be made today, i.e September 22, 2018. A source to the leading daily has revealed that India’s official entry for Oscars 2019 will be made at the IMPPA house.

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dayaben aka Disha Vakani charges this hefty amount to make a comeback

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More