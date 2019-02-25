Oscars 2019 LIVE updates: Oscars 2019 LIVE updates: The 91st Academy Awards are taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles today i.e. February 25. The popular award show which a dream of every Hollywood star, is known for honouring the artists and technicians for their amazing work in movies, albums and shows. Well, 2019’s Oscars began on the controversial note where there were discussions and confusions regarding the announcement of Best Popular Film Oscar category.
Well, not just the announcement controversy, Oscars this is the year, for a change will not have any host as Kevin Hart was told to apologise by the Academy after his old objectionable tweets resurfaced on social media. Hart decided to step down after apologising. The last time, Oscars went host-less was in 1989.
Bohemian Rhapsody has bagged 3 Academy awards while Roma won 2 and Black Panther, Vice, If Beale Street Could Talk and Green Book were honoured with 1 Oscar award each.
Here are the Oscars 2019 LIVE updates:
Oscars 2019 LIVE updates: Best Documentary
Period. End of Sentence. bags the Best Documentary (Short) Awards at the 91st Academy Awards. Black Sheep, End Game, Lifeboat and A Night at the Garden were other nominees in the same category.
Oscars 2019 LIVE updates: Best Animated Short Film
Bao takes home the Oscar award for Best Animated short film. Domee Shi directorial, Bao bankrolled by Becky Neiman-Cobb, is based on an ageing and lonely Chinese-Canadian mother. Domee Shi and Becky Neiman-Cobb step forward to collect the award.
Oscars 2019 LIVE updates: Best Animated Feature
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse bags the Best Animated Feature award at the 91st Academy Awards. Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller came to collect the trophy for their movie.
Oscars 2019 LIVE updates: Best Actor in Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali takes home the Oscar trophy for Best Actor in Supporting Role for Don Shirley in Green Book. Helmed by Peter Farrelly, the biographical comedy-drama starring Viggo Mortensen, Sebastian Maniscalco and Brian Stepanek is bankrolled by Jim Burke, Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga and Charles B. Wessler
Oscars 2019 LIVE updates: Best Foreign Language Film
Helmed by Alfonso Cuarón, Roma wins the Best Foreign Language Film award at the Oscars 2019. Hollywood movies like Capernaum, Cold War, Never Look Away and Shoplifters were the other nominations in the same category. Alfonso Cuarón collected the trophy for the movie.
Oscars 2019 LIVE updates: Best Sound Editing
Bohemian Rhapsody bags the Best Sound Editing award. Helmed by Bryan Singer and Dexter Fletcher, Bohemian Rhapsody starring Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy and Joe Mazzello is produced by Graham King and Jim Beach.
Oscars 2019 LIVE updates: Best Cinematography
Alfonso Cuarón wins the Best Cinematography award for Roma. Helmed by Alfonso Cuarón, Roma is bankrolled by Alfonso Cuarón, Gabriela Rodríguez and Nicolas Celis. Yalitza Aparicio, Marina de Tavira, Fernando Grediaga, Jorge Antonio Guerrero and Marco Graf starrer Roma was November 21, 2018.
Oscars 2019 LIVE updates: Best Documentary Feature
Black Panther bags its second Oscar of 2019 for Best Production Design. The award was presented by Jennifer Lopez and Chris Evans. Helmed by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman and Daniel Kaluuya is bankrolled by Kevin Feige.
Oscars 2019 LIVE updates: Best Documentary Feature
Free Solo has won the Best Documentary Feature award. Helmed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi Jimmy Chin, Free Solo stars Alex Honnold, Sanni McCandless, Jimmy Chin and Tommy Caldwell. Bankrolled by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Shannon Dill and Evan Hayes, had an initial release on September 28, 2018.
Oscars 2019 LIVE updates: Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe, Patricia Dehaney bags the Best Makeup and Hairstyling award for their amazing work in the comedy-drama film, Vice which was released in December 2018. The movie stars Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Steve Carell, Sam Rockwell and Alison Pill.
Oscars 2019 LIVE updates: Best Costume Design
Black Panther takes home the Best Costume Design award. The other nominees in the same category were The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, The Favourite, Mary Poppins Returns and Mary Queen of Scots.
Oscars 2019 LIVE updates: Best Supporting Actress
Regina King wins the Best Supporting Actress award for her amazing performance in If Beale Street Could Talk. Marina de Tavira for Roma, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz for The Favourite and Amy Adams for Vice were the others nominated in the same category.
Best supporting actor nominees
Mahershala Ali (Green Book)
Richard E Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)
Sam Elliott (A Star Is Born)
Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman)
Sam Rockwell (Vice)
Best supporting actress nominees
Emma Stone (The Favourite)
Rachel Weisz (The Favourite)
Amy Adams (Vice)
Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)
Marina De Tavira (Roma)
Best picture nominees
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star is Born
Vice
Best live action short nominees
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
Best animated short
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Best cinematography
Roma (Alfonso Cuaron)
Cold War (Lukasz Zal)
Never Look Away (Caleb Deschanel)
The Favourite (Robbie Ryan)
A Star Is Born (Matty Libatique)
Best original song
Shallow (A Star Is Born)
All the Stars (Black Panther)
I’ll Fight (RBG)
The Place Where Lost Things Go (Mary Poppins Returns)
When a Cowboy Trades his Spurs for Wings (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs)