Oscars 2019: Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra recently shared her throwback picture from her first Oscars in the year 2016. In the picture, Priyanka looks ravishing, dressed in a white gown and has complimented her looks with diamond earrings. Talking about her professional front, the actor will next be appearing on-screens with the movie The Sky Is Pink.

Talking about the professional front, after ruling over the Internet with her wedding pictures with Nick Jonas, the actor is all set to have a comeback in the industry with the movie The Sky Is Pink opposite Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The movie is based on the story of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary. The film is one of the highest anticipated films as Priyanka Chopra will appear on the screens after 3 years and will hit the silver screens on October 11, 2019. The hardworking actor came into limelight after getting married to Nick, whom she dated for a few months before the wedding. The adorable couple got married in Jodhpur at Umaid Bhawan Palace in December.

