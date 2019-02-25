The biggest night of the year Oscars, which happened at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles some hours back, has created a lot of buzz on the Internet. A few hours back, the actor shared a ravishing picture of her first Oscars. In the picture, she is wearing a white corset gown and has completed her looks wearing stunning diamond earrings. Her picture perfect look has currently set the Internet on fire and has garnered more than a million likes on Instagram. As per reports, the gown is styled by Zuhair Murad and has complimented her looks with Lorraine Schwartz jewels. The 52-year old music maestro A R Rahman also attended the award function and posted some of the updates from the Academy Awards.

Talking about the professional front, after ruling over the Internet with her wedding pictures with Nick Jonas, the actor is all set to have a comeback in the industry with the movie The Sky Is Pink opposite Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The movie is based on the story of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary. The film is one of the highest anticipated films as Priyanka Chopra will appear on the screens after 3 years and will hit the silver screens on October 11, 2019. The hardworking actor came into limelight after getting married to Nick, whom she dated for a few months before the wedding. The adorable couple got married in Jodhpur at Umaid Bhawan Palace in December.

Happiness and love all around. So proud of you @rebelwilson it’s so amazing to see a woman in Hollywood literally make and star in a movie of her dreams. I wish you the best in your first production! You are such a delight and an inspiration to so many girls around the world! I wish #isntitromantic the best! @straussschulson you out did your self! @andybovine You made me laugh even on days nothing was funny…@liamhemsworth You are hysterical in the movie and were missed! But the beautiful @mileycyrus represented you really well…feel better! @brandontakespictures and @bettygilpin you made this so much fun!! The team at New Line and Warner brothers …Gina, Gia, and Grant, and the crew…thank you for a great time! This is the date night movie you want to see with your loved ones! Get ready for love and laughter! #13thfeb @nickjonas I love you

Mood. 😂🌹♥️

When in doubt.. make it red.. @voguemagazine

Staying golden @voguemagazine

