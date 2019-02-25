Guneet Monga bags best Documentary Short for Period: Indian documentary film Period. End of Sentence has bagged the Best Documentary Short Subject award at the 91st Academy Awards. The film is based on subject menstruation and stigma related to it. The 25-minute documentary was created under Pad Project, an organization run by famous Melissa Berton and a group of students at the Oakwood School in Los Angeles.

Guneet Monga bags best Documentary Short for Period: Indian film producer Guneet Monga’s Period. End of Sentence has won Best Documentary Short at the 91st Academy Awards. The documentary based film revolves round long-awaited subject menstruation and Indian society. The film had grabbed eyeballs earlier this year when it was praised around the globe.

On Monday, the Masaan producer took to Twitter to share her excitement and joy after winning the prize. The famous producer has won the hearts of millions of people by winning the academy awards.

Famous producers and directors have also lauded the film’s victory. The film was competing with other films famous films in the category list like Black Sheep, End Game, Lifeboat and A Night at the Garden.

Directed by Iranian-American filmmaker Rayka Zehtabchi, the 25-minute documentary is created under Pad Project, an organisation run by famous Melissa Berton and a group of students at the Oakwood School in Los Angeles.

The film explores girls and women in northern India’s Hapur district who go door to door, selling sanitary pads and creating awareness about menstrual hygiene among the women and their experience with the installation of the pad machine invented by Arunachalam Murugantham, a famous entrepreneur in their village.

Guneet Monga heads company Sikhya Entertainment a film production house that has produced notable films and several documentaries like Gangs of Wasseypur, Peddlers and The Lunchbox, Masaan Tigers and Haraamkhor.

